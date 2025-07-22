Fantastic Four Reveals Best Look Yet at Galactus’ Planet-Eating Worldship, Taa II

The Fantastic Four: First Steps revealed the first proper look at Galactus' planet-eating Worldship, Taa II. Marvel's iconic world-eater is finally set to make his MCU debut in the upcoming Fantastic Four film, this time, played by Game of Thrones actor Ralph Ineson. Ineson's comic book villain will arrive in the scene in the new movie, having marked the Fantastic Four's Earth for death, coming alongside the brooding Silver Surfer.

While Galactus is seen across the Marvel mythos as this towering figure (sometimes growing to the size of an entire solar system), using the Power Cosmic to traverse the galaxy, in most iterations of the character, he comes sporting an even bigger cosmic ship known as the Taa II. This solar system-sized space station helps on his world-devouring conquests while being a monument to the character's long-dead homeworld.

A new look at Fantastic Four: First Steps revealed the best look yet at Galactus' Worldship Taa II as it will appear in the upcoming MCU movie.

The new five-minute Fantastic Four clip, posted exclusively on Disney+ (and shared online by Fan F4 Updates), features a scene in which an ABC presenter shows audiences a montage of the super-powered team's various adventures. However, it ends with a montage that includes this new look at the Taa II.

Marvel Studios

The new shot sees Galactus' planet-eating Worldship driving right through a planetary body, seemingly showing how the ship works to help satiate Galactus' hunger.

While not yet confirmed, it would seem that this planet being destroyed by the Taa II is not First Steps' alternate Earth, but could be from a devastating sequence in which the film shows the terrifying power of the longstanding Marvel villain.

Marvel Studios

The Taa II looks slightly different from how it typically does in the comics. In the new MCU movie, the ship seems to be a large hub with a drill on the end rather than the iconic weaving Mobius strip design of its classic comic book look.

Galactus is set to serve as the primary villain in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, played by Ralph Ineson. Ineson joins the First Steps cast alongside big names like Vanessa Kirby, Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach. The new film from WandaVision director Matt Shakman follows Marvel's First Family as the fate of their world is put into question by Galactus' emergence. Fantastic Four: First Steps comes to theaters on Friday, July 25.

Getting To Know Galactus' Space Ship

Marvel Studios

For as long as there has been Galactus in Marvel Comics, there has been his Worldship, Taa II. The Taa II was named in honor of Galactus' former homeworld, which existed before the Big Bang.

The Taa II is known for being the size of a solar system, but like Galactus himself, can be shrunk down thanks to the Marvel villain's ability to harness the Power Cosmic (read more about the Power Cosmic here).

It can get so big that it can draw its prey into its gravitational pull, serving like a massive cosmic spider-web for innocent planets Galactus deems marked for death.

Marvel Studios

In the comics, the ship is interwoven onto itself like a Mobius strip, sporting a metallic space station look. The movie version of the vessel looks slightly different, resembling a large meteor with a massive jet exhaust port on the back.

Galactus built the Taa II after his first planet-eating crusade, in which he devoured the now-dead Archeopia. After consuming all he could of the planetary body, he used the remaining raw material to fashion his Worldship as a base of operations for his space-faring pursuits.

From the few glimpses fans have gotten of the ship in the new movie, it seems that the Fantastic Four will visit the Taa II at some point in the film; however, how thoroughly they will explore the vessel remains to be seen.