Zack Snyder Unveils Gorgeous New Justice League Trilogy Poster from 2023 Event

Shortly after Zack Snyder's SnyderCon fan event, the former DCU director shared a gorgeous new poster highlighting his efforts on Zack Snyder's Justice League.

While Snyder is unlikely to tackle any DC stories in the foreseeable future, he remains passionate about the work he did in the former DC Extended Universe, where he directed three of the movies that made up that saga.

He showed that passion once again at the recent SnyderCon event from April 28 to April 30 where he screened all three of those movies - an event that he teased for weeks with special sneak peeks at his old movies.

And with Snyder coming off another massive showing due to the popularity he still boasts, the director is adding to that excitement with a new image celebrating his work.

Zack Snyder Shares New Justice League Poster

Former DC director Zack Snyder shared a look at a gorgeous new poster for Zack Snyder's Justice League trilogy in a post on his Vero account.

The villainous Darkseid shows off a menacing look as Henry Cavill's Superman stands at the top of the frame. Superman's suit is also white in the image, with the shot seemingly recreating the moment when onlookers touch him in the street during Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

The rest of the Justice League is highlighted at the bottom of the poster, with Batman standing at the front of the crowd under Superman. The blurred streak rising in front of the orange circle appears to represent the Man of Steel in super flight in front of the sun.

Vero

This comes only a couple of days after finishing his Zack Snyder Full Circle fan event in Pasadena, California, where he screened 2013's Man of Steel, 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and 2021's Zack Snyder's Justice League.

In his caption, Snyder also thanked all of his sponsors and fans for their support to "raise awareness and funds for American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and mental health awareness." The funds generated helped to raise awareness for suicide prevention, honoring Snyder's late daughter, August.

Zack Snyder's Work Continues To Shine

Following the regular updates that Zack Snyder shared for the special event celebrating his movies, this poster serves as yet another reminder of the time and effort he put in for DC's most popular team of heroes.

And considering how much traction his work still gets amongst fans who want new looks at his movies at every turn, it's no surprise to see Snyder oblige those requests with posters and images such as this one.

Snyder has also been liberal in sharing new information about his process behind making his Justice League trilogy, particularly considering that he likely won't get the opportunity to explore his story further in future sequels.

And with DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran now moving forward with their new slate of projects in Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters, many will be anxious to see how Snyder's work is remembered moving forward.

All of Zack Snyder's DC movies are currently streaming on HBO Max.