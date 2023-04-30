Justice League 2: Zack Snyder Gives Blunt Response to Sequel Prospects

At Zack Snyder's Full Circle Justice League event, the DCU director responded to fan calls for Justice League sequels.

Despite Warner Bros.' moving forward with James Gunn and Peter Safran's DCU reboot, there's still considerable interest amongst Snyder fans for more of his vision.

Not only has the social media support continued, but some fans launched a campaign for Warner Bros. to sell Zack Snyder's Justice League to Netflix in order for the director to finish his story.

Following these recent DC developments, the director personally responded to his supporters' hopes for a sequel, as well as his own feelings on the subject.

Zack Snyder Talks Justice League 2

DC

When Zack Snyder was asked what project he would direct if, in the hypothetical scenario, he was given a blank check from a studio, attendees of his Full Circle Justice League event responded first, calling for Justice League 2 and 3.

Snyder reacted to their shoutouts about potential sequels, saying, "I guess that's right... probably. I mean blank check, the scenario is pretty ludicrous, but I like it."

However, Deborah Snyder, the director's wife and co-producer, pointed out that "it's not necessarily about money" but rather the type of "content:"

"It's not necessarily about money always. It's sometimes about content that might be a little more hokey or controversial. We have some smaller projects that might be even harder to get made because everyone wants the big blockbuster movies. So sometimes the smaller project that don't take as much money are harder to actually get made."

Deborah Snyder's statement about how "it's not necessarily about money" rings true in terms of the situation surrounding the SnyderVerse.

As his Full Circle event illustrated, there's a demand for Zack Snyder's DCU vision, and he has an extremely loyal audience.

Snyder has said as much in the past, noting how "the fan movement is so strong" and sharing his hopes for Warner Bros. to see "this massive fandom that wants more..."

However, it seems that what Warner Bros. wanted in terms of content is not what the director set out to create.

And, while there's little chance of the studio changing its mind or selling to Netflix, it was interesting to hear that Snyder would still be open to the opportunity.

That alone is surely enough to keep his fan base motivated to continue their fight a Justice League 2 and beyond.

Zack Snyder's Justice League is available to stream on HBO Max.