Zack Snyder's 2023 Justice League Event Schedule Officially Announced

The full schedule for Zack Snyder's Full Circle Justice League event was revealed mere days before its official kick-off.

After having moved on from his time shepherding the DCEU, Snyder is set to celebrate everything from his work within the franchise in a new fan event that has been dubbed Full Circle.

This event will see all three Snyder-directed DC films screened for fans with live Q&As, exclusive merch, and more.

The DC director received Warner Bros.' blessing to have the event, with the whole weekend being dedicated to the America Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) after losing his daughter Autumn Snyder to suicide during the production of Justice League.

The Zack Snyder Full Circle Event Schedule

The official schedule for the upcoming Zack Snyder Full Circle fan event is here, showing when audiences around the world can tune into the live-streamed Q&A panels associated with each screening of Snyder's DC trilogy.

These live panels will be discussions on each of the three films being shown with Snyder alongside what has only been teased as "guests."

The following is the list of Full Circle panels fans can watch online (these times may vary slightly due to "post-movie set up," according to the Full Circle website):

Friday, April 28

8:45 p.m. PT (11:45 p.m. ET) - Man of Steel

Kicking off the Full Circle festivities will be a screening and live panel focused on Zack Snyder's DCEU debut Man of Steel. Fans will get to ask questions and learn more about how Henry Cavill's first adventure as Superman came to be. With Man of Steel villain General Zod (played by Michael Shannon) set to return to the role for the first time since 2013 in this summer's The Flash, the DC star has been teased to make an appearance at this live Q&A.

Saturday, April 29

6:15 p.m. PT (9:15 p.m. ET) - Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Coming back to the big screen as a part of this event is the super-powered heavyweight match Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. The Q&A could see any number of big names pop up to talk about the DC epic, with Dawn of Justice sporting a-list talents like Henry Cavill, Ben Affleck, and Gal Gadot.

Sunday, April 30

5:30 p.m. PT (8:30 p.m. ET) - Zack Snyder's Justice League

After not having originally played in theaters, Full Circle will mark one of the first times fans can take in all 242 minutes of Zack Snyder's Justice League. This live panel will offer glimpses into what went into Snyder getting to realize his Justice League vision and how the director closed out his DC tenure back in 2021.

Every live stream can be viewed on the official Full Circle fan event website.

Vero

Who Will Appear at Zack Snyder's DC Event?

While it will be exciting for fans to get together and watch through Zack Snyder's DC trilogy, these live discussions focused on each film will likely be the highlight of the weekend.

Getting to see how everything was put together and the inner workings of Snyder's mind could be greatly illuminating, especially now that some time has passed since he left the blue brand.

The most interesting part of this is these mystery guests that have been teased. The only name currently being rumored is Micheal Shannon to come out and talk about his time on Man of Steel as the villainous Zod.

But who else could be making an appearance?

That first Man of Steel panel will be the one to watch, just to see what level of star power support Zack Snyder has gotten for Full Circle.

With all the recent drama surrounding Superman actor Henry Cavill, if the DCEU's Clark Kent makes an appearance on Friday night, all bets are off, and there is no telling just how big the names could be that pop up at the event.

Seeing as Full Circle is serving as somewhat of a send-off for this era of DC filmmaking, this could be the perfect opportunity to bring the DCEU trinity together, giving the likes of Gal Gadot, Ben Affleck, and Cavill one last round of applause for their work as these iconic DC characters.

Zack Snyder's Full Circle event runs from Friday, April 28 to Sunday, April 30 in Los Angeles, California.