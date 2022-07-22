DC Exec Shares Disappointing News for SnyderVerse Fans

The Synderverse has had a complicated history. It all started with 2013's Man of Steel, but critical reception of the DCEU projects started going downhill after that. The main examples of this are misses such as Batman v Superman and 2017’s Justice League. Despite that, the movies, and their connected world, still have an extremely dedicated vocal fan base—at least when they aren’t automated bots.

While the bomb that was Justice League was the first big event that led to Warner Bros. ditching Snyder’s world, next year’s The Flash seems to be the last. Rumor has it that by the end of the movie, the Snyderverse will be no more, with a new reality having been created in its place.

The news obviously didn’t go over well with fans, and plenty continue to campaign for more content from the same continuity. Sadly, this year’s San Diego Comic-Con seems to have brought with it some news that seems to confirm the end of Snyder’s universe.

SnyderVerse Not Looking So Good

DC

At San Diego Comic-Con 2022, as recorded by Twitter user @EarthOneCarlos, during a panel titled 'Spotlight Panel on Jim Lee', the famous DC Executive was asked if he was currently working on anything from the Synderverse continuity and if he'd be willing to if he weren't already.

Lee noted that "there's no plan for additional work on that material," but added how he felt that Zack Snyder's Justice League "was a really satisfying story told:"

"You know what's amazing? Is that we spent two years in lockdown and here we are back at a convention, celebrating the art form; feeling good. I work on the projects that are in development, and so I think [Zack Snyder's Justice League] was Zack's vision realized and it was a really satisfying story told, but there's no plan for additional work on that material. So, I was happy to help contribute to the pitch for the other stuff, and it was kind of fun to actually see that stuff get out there cause I did that stuff years ago... I actually thought it had been erased, but they kept it in storage."

Say Goodbye to the Snyderverse

If there was even a sliver of hope for the Snyderverse to live on, it was probably shattered the moment the recent Rolling Stones piece about Snyder came out. The very same one that accused him of weaponizing his fan base and threatening people behind the scenes. With how deep in controversy Warner Bros. is these days, they aren’t going to want to touch anything relating to the director’s former vision.

While some might be disappointed at this news, it may be time to accept it and move on. There are plenty of new projects on the horizon which could end up being stellar; Black Adam, Batgirl, and Shazam!, to name a few.

After all, maybe that world will at least be visited again in the future. It seems like it could be the case based on what previous rumors indicate. DC may be building up to a Crisis event with the upcoming The Flash film, one which Ben Affleck supposedly has a large hand in setting up. Sadly, fans will have to wait until June 23, 2023, to find out.

Synderverse fans should also be happy that Zack Snyder was able to release his cut in the first place, no matter how messy the situation was. A situation like that doesn’t happen every day, and some people would kill to have the opportunity to release their projects exactly as they intended.

Zack Snyder’s The Justice League is now streaming on HBO Max.