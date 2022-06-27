Thor 4 Post-Credits Scenes | Blade Suffers Delay | Deadpool 3 Plot Details | Doctor Strange 3 Comments | New MCU Timeline | Tom Hardy's Venom 3 Photo | Wonder Man Disney+ Show | Captain Marvel 2 Reshoots |

Zack Snyder’s Justice League Announces Unexpected Digital Release

Zack Snyder's Justice League Characters Posters
By Richard Nebens

Snyder Cut Out on Digital

Zack Snyder's Justice League
DC

Director Zack Snyder took to Twitter to announce that Zack Snyder's Justice League will be available for digital purchase on July 19.

Many assumed that, since the film is available on HBO Max and the DVD and Blu-ray release came and went, the Snyder Cut would be for-going a digital release, making this a relatively unexpected reveal.

Some territories have already received Zack Snyder's Justice League on digital platforms, so this announcement likely means the four-hour cut will come to the rest of the world.

Snyder shared a five-second video featuring the logo for the movie behind some flashing lights and smoke:

 

Developing...

LATEST NEWS

Thor and Tony Chris Hemsworth Says Robert Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark Disrespected Thor In the MCU
Where will Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch appear next after Doctor Strange 2? 5 MCU Movies & Disney+ Shows Wanda Should Appear in Next
Guardians 3, Chukwudi Iwuji Guardians of the Galaxy 3 Villain's 'Explosive' Performance Teased by Director
Doctor Strange, Multiverse of Madness, Gomez, Wong Marvel Fan Spots Annoying Doctor Strange 2 Mistake In Ending Scene