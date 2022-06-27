Zack Snyder’s Justice League Announces Unexpected Digital Release

Snyder Cut Out on Digital

Director Zack Snyder took to Twitter to announce that Zack Snyder's Justice League will be available for digital purchase on July 19.

Many assumed that, since the film is available on HBO Max and the DVD and Blu-ray release came and went, the Snyder Cut would be for-going a digital release, making this a relatively unexpected reveal.

Some territories have already received Zack Snyder's Justice League on digital platforms, so this announcement likely means the four-hour cut will come to the rest of the world.

Snyder shared a five-second video featuring the logo for the movie behind some flashing lights and smoke:

