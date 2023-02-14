Justice League Actor Urges Netflix to Buy DC’s SnyderVerse

As the DC Universe (DCU) moves in a new direction, a Zack Snyder's Justice League actor expressed his own hope that the former DCEU franchise moves to Netflix.

Since the Snyder Cut of Justice League arrived on HBO Max nearly two years ago, the SnyderVerse fandom has been incredibly vocal about wanting to see Zack Snyder's franchise restored to its former glory.

After a number of different Twitter trends have pushed for the story to continue, the most recent one has come with the "#SellSnyderVersetoNetflix" hashtag, asking for the streaming giant to allow Snyder's vision to continue in full.

Snyder himself has actually reacted to this trend in its rise to prominence, liking material that explains the reasoning behind the movement, and he's even gotten some support from other Snyder Cut stars.

Green Lantern Star Hopes SnyderVerse Is Sold

DC

Actor Wayne T. Carr shared his desire to see Netflix purchase DC's SnyderVerse in a new set of posts on Twitter.

Posting an image of himself in front of a green screen with director Zack Snyder, Carr wished fans a Happy Valentine's Day while including the hashtag "#SellSnyderVersetoNetflix:"

He also posted a second image featuring the Snyder Cut logo in the middle of a design that featured all of the Justice League's individual logos in a circle surrounding the silver "JL." He used the following caption along with the same caption urging Netflix to buy the SnyderVerse:

"So many things don’t make sense to me. But, some things do…"

This comes only a few days after DC Studios co-CEO Zack Snyder commented on the "#SellSnyderVersetoNetflix" hashtag, calling it "the wackiest hashtag ever:"

"I have to say, this has got to be the wackiest hashtag ever since 1) Netflix hasn’t expressed any such interest (although we’ve discussed other stuff) & 2) Zack hasn’t expressed any interest & seems to be happy doing what he’s doing (and, yes, we too have talked)."

Fielding a cry from one fan to avoid joining this movement, Carr also expressed security in his decision to voice his opinion on the matter:

"I’m so good my dude. Don’t worry about me"

This story is developing. Check back for updates!