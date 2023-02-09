Zack Snyder Contacted James Gunn About New DC Reboot Slate

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn revealed online that former DCEU filmmaker Zack Snyder has been in touch with his thoughts on the new DC slate.

Gunn is coming off a week where he finally pulled the curtain back on his plans for the DCU.

His first 10 movies and TV series (being dubbed DCU Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters), were at the center of a major Hollywood event to close out January, officially ending the Zack Snyder era of the franchise.

But that has not stopped fans from bringing the former DC filmmaker up at any point they can. A contingent of passionate Snyder fans has even begun the campaign to get Warner Bros. to sell the Snyder-led universe to Netflix in hopes of the DCEU continuing in some way, shape, or form.

Until now, Snyder has remained fairly silent on since Gunn took over the blue brand, not having publicly expressed his thoughts on the new direction of the franchise.

Zack Snyder Shared his DC Slate Thoughts

According to James Gunn, Man of Steel director Zack Snyder has reached out to the newly-anointed DC Studios co-CEO, showing love for the recently revealed DC slate.

Gunn tweeted that Snyder "contacted [him] to express his support" on the new direction for Warner Bros.'s super-powered franchise:

"[Snyder] contacted me to express his support about my choices. He’s a great guy. Again, he seems really happy with the massive world building he’s doing now."

This tweet was in response to a fan posting #sellthesnyderversetonetflix (a popular fan hashtag amongst the Snyder faithful), to which Gunn retorted "Netflix hasn’t expressed any such interest:"

"I have to say, this has got to be the wackiest hashtag ever since 1) Netflix hasn’t expressed any such interest (although we’ve discussed other stuff) & 2) Zack hasn’t expressed any interest & seems to be happy doing what he’s doing (and, yes, we too have talked)."

This is not the first time Gunn has addressed Snyder evangelists online. He recently called Snyder fans "hypocritical," noting that fans can't "want creators to have power [and] want creators to do only what you want them to do."

The Future of the Snyder-Verse

While not public, it is still nice to hear that Zack Snyder has reached out to James Gunn, expressing his excitement for the future of DC on the big and small screen.

Snyder laid the foundation upon which Gunn is about to build, potentially keeping around Snyder-era actors like Gal Gadot, Zachary Levi, and Viola Davis.

And while Snyder never got to see 100% of his DC vision fulfilled, it is probably time for fans of the director's work to move on and stop bothering the current regime. Snyder himself has moved on, creating a new science-fiction world for Netflix titled Rebel Moon.

Yes, his DC tenure may have been cut short, but the franchise is turning a new leaf. Fans made Zack Snyder's Justice League happen, and it should have stopped there.

Who knows, maybe somewhere way down the line Gunn will turn to Snyder to direct one of his new DC films. But until then, Zack Snyder seems happy doing what he is doing, and his fans should as well.