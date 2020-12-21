How Zack Snyder Plans To 'Finish' His Justice League Story After HBO Max Release

For years, Zack Snyder has hinted at what his post-Justice League plans. Most of this would involve a more of Ray Porter's Darkseid, who will appear briefly in Zack Snyder's Justice League, unlike the theatrical cut where he was completely absent. Sadly, Snyder is unsure if he'll get another chance to direct a movie in the DCEU and continue the story he had started way back in 2013 with Man of Steel.

An expansion of The Snyder Cut in the form of a comic was offered to comic book writer Scott Snyder (no relation), but he turned down the offer due to being unable to “deal with people confusing us.” That doesn't mean there still isn't a possibility for Snyder to continue his Justice League story, as Snyder has revealed in a recent stream that he has had conversations about that very possibility.

NEWS

Zack Snyder spent most of a whole day on and off a stream with fans (via CinemaBlend), supporting and promoting the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, talking with streamers and answering their questions.

Towards the end of the stream, Snyder was asked about his plans for Justice League after his cut finally releases on HBO Max:

“I don’t think anything is going to happen right away. But Jim (Lee) and I talk quite a bit. And we talked a lot about maybe doing a book or a comic book down the road just to kind of finish this. We haven’t locked anything in, but if it’s a thing that would be interesting to the fandom, they can always ask Jim about it.”

WHAT THIS MEANS

Completing what Zack Snyder had started through a novelization or comic book is the most logical step into getting his story out to fans. Before Warner Bros. announced that the studio would be producing Zack Snyder's Justice League to launch on HBO Max, fans actually suggested that it be made into a comic book if completion of The Synder Cut wasn't an option.

A comic book continuation would make the most sense, as it would be hard to imagine for Warner Bros. to approve an entirely new Justice League movie directed by Zack Snyder, one that would be the continuation of a cut that only HBO Max subscribers have seen. Such a plan would eliminate the worry of inflated budgets, as Zack Snyder would be able to let his imagination fly.

Whether Chief Creative Officer of DC Comics Jim Lee actually moves forward with this proposal is something else for Zack Snyder fans to get pumped up about. Hopefully they don't end up badgering the poor Jim Lee in their excitement.