New Marvel VisionQuest Trailer Features 1 Clever Loki Disney+ Connection (Footage Description)

Few Marvel Studios projects have as much intrigue surrounding them as VisionQuest. What at first sounded like a straightforward sequel to WandaVision has evolved into something totally different. That's because the upcoming Disney+ series will feature the return of numerous MCU characters, including a few that were introduced as far back as Iron Man in 2008.

At the end of the day, though, Ultron, JARVIS, FRIDAY, and the rest of VisionQuest's cast have connections to the titular android, making their puzzle pieces fit at least somewhat snugly. But another piece has revealed itself that needs a more thorough examination, as it connects the Paul Bettany-led series to a different Disney+ show, Loki.

Disney's presentation at the 2026 TV Upfronts put VisionQuest front and center, since it's the next live-action show up for Marvel Studios. Bettany took the stage and didn't come empty-handed, showing off footage from his first MCU solo outing (via Casey Loving). The clip revealed a new look for James Spader's Ultron, as well as what many theorized to be a grown-up Tommy Maximoff.

While all that sounds very interesting, the most fascinating portion of the first look featured Vision watching clips from other MCU projects. He witnessed another version of himself fighting as a hero, but he didn't remember any of the events. All Vision could do was watch as his former life played out on a screen.

If that setup sounds familiar, it's because the same thing happened to the God of Mischief, or, at least, his variant. After using the Tesseract to escape from New York City in Avengers: Endgame, Loki was captured by the Time Variance Authority and interrogated in its headquarters in the first episode of his Disney+ series.

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The Asgardian's handler, Mobius, tried motivating his new pal by showing him a highlight reel of his life in the MCU. At first, it wasn't all bad because he saw himself bury the hatchet with his brother, Thor, and turn over a new leaf. However, the vibe changed when the villain watched Thanos choke the life out of his variant.

Like Loki, Vision is going to have to wrap his head around dying at the hands of the Mad Titan. And that might not be where the connections between the two characters end, as VisionQuest could offer its titular character the same road to redemption that Loki offered to its protagonist.

Vision Is In Desperate Need Of A Rebirth In His Disney+ Solo Series

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Of course, the Vision that will lead VisionQuest isn't the one that fought alongside the Avengers. After the events of Infinity War, the government agency SWORD got its hands on Vision's body and began poking and prodding it. But none of SWORD's scientists could reactivate the android, and the project was put on ice after Wanda Maximoff came knocking and tore apart the laboratory.

Toward the end of WandaVision, SWORD realized it could use Chaos Magic to bring Vision back, so it did just that. The new Vision, aptly dubbed White Vision, quickly embraced its sole directive - killing Wanda - and found itself fighting a projection of itself.

The two traded blows until it came time to trade words. And the fake Vision won that battle because it messed with White Vision's mind so badly that it fled Westview, abandoning its mission. VisionQuest will seemingly pick up right after that, focusing on White Vision's search for a new purpose.

While the MCU could take the character in any number of directions, including turning him into the monster Ultron originally intended him to be, that would be too easy. The real challenge would be giving him an arc similar to Loki's, where his heart is in the right place, but he doesn't always know how to control his worst impulses.

Even in Loki Season 2, when the God of Mischief was all about saving people rather than killing them, he still dished out his fair share of pain, such as when he terrorized a rogue TVA agent using his powers to get information. The MCU loves to throw characters into a gray area, and Vision could be the latest addition to the franchise's anti-hero ranks.

And it's not like there isn't precedent for this in the source material. When Vision returned as a member of the West Coast Avengers in the late '80s, he lost all his emotions and operated as a cold, calculated vigilante. Vision's teammates probably weren't on board with his extreme methods, but he got results.

If Marvel Studios wants VisionQuest to be more than a limited series and for fans to embrace this new version of the character, it will have to follow in the comics' footsteps. And the timing works out because Bettany has an opening for a juicy role that goes to dark places, since another Disney+ series, Maul: Shadow Lord, handed Dryden Vos over to another actor.