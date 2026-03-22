I'm Convinced Marvel Just Set Up Loki Season 3

Marvel Studios and the Russo Brothers' story plan for Loki in Avengers: Doomsday could lay the groundwork for a possible Loki Season 3. Avengers: Endgame not only wrapped up some key storylines from the Infinity Saga, but it also set up the next chapter of Tom Hiddleston's MCU career by giving him his own Disney+ series.

The first two seasons of Loki enhanced the Multiverse Saga by introducing the concept of Variants and the Time Variance Authority (TVA), ultimately culminating in the character's transition into the God of Stories and his heavy involvement in Doomsday.

How Avengers: Doomsday Can Possibly Set up Loki Season 3

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Avengers: Doomsday can set up a potential Loki Season 3, and it will all depend on Loki's looming conflict with Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom. Previous rumors suggested that Loki would take the place of the Beyonders in Doomsday, meaning that he is a valuable target for Doom in the upcoming Multiversal battle.

In 2015's Time Runs Out storyline from Marvel Comics, the Beyonders are a race of nigh-omnipotent beings who exist outside the Multiverse. Doom eventually stole their powers to create his own reality: Battleworld. By taking over the role of the Beyonders, Doom could topple Loki and strip him of his God of Stories title, which would cause Loki to abandon his throne and undo his eternal sacrifice from Loki Season 2.

The shift in Loki's status quo could create the need for a Loki Season 3, meaning that he could go back to the drawing board and deal with the loss of his responsibility. The only way this can work is if this is set in between the events of Doomsday and Secret Wars, with Loki rebuilding his core team of allies from the TVA to find a loophole in Doom's plan and help the remaining Avengers (and other heroes) defeat Doom and possibly destroy Battleworld.

Loki Season 3 could serve as a prequel that recontextualizes key events from Secret Wars, focusing on the consequences of Doomsday's story and exploring unresolved elements, such as Loki's possible reunion with Thor, Mobius, and even Sylvie.

Avengers: Secret Wars' Reset Could Play a Factor in Possible Loki Season 3

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Avengers: Secret Wars appears poised to feature a timeline reset or soft reboot for the MCU that could eliminate the Multiverse, as in the comics. This may lead to a different concept for Loki Season 3 because the core element of the Tom Hiddleston-led series hinges on the TVA and branched timelines.

If Doctor Doom ends up being defeated at the end of Secret Wars and Battleworld gets eradicated, a possible storyline that could pave the way for Loki Season 3 is the God of Mischief returning to the mainline MCU and reuniting with Thor to serve as leaders of New Asgard, fulfilling his promise from Infinity War that the sun will shine on them again.

This could move Loki away from the TVA stories that have served as the narrative anchors for the first two seasons of Loki, completely changing the show's trajectory.

If Loki ends up sacrificing himself in Secret Wars to achieve his glorious purpose, then a follow-up could see someone like Sylvie become the main character of Loki Season 3.

It's also possible that a possible Loki Season 3 could be about discovering that the Multiverse still exists, similar to how the Arrowverse established that alternate worlds exist even without the main heroes knowing after Crisis on Infinite Earths.