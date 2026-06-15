Disney+ Omits 8 Iconic Disney TV Shows From Streaming Library

Disney+ omitted eight notable Disney Channel classic TV shows from its streaming library. Disney+ boasts an impressive library of Disney Channel classics, but several fan-favorite shows from the late '90s through the 2010s remain absent in the US. Some of the classic shows already on Disney+ include Hannah Montana, Wizards of Waverly Place, Lizzie McGuire, That's So Raven, and many more. Aside from shows, Disney+ also includes nostalgic Disney Channel original movies like High School Musical, Camp Rock, Cadet Kelly, and many more.

While the library is fueled by nostalgia for longtime fans, gaps still exist for longtime shows. Despite that, Disney continues to add and rotate titles, keeping the lineup evolving.

The 8 Notable Disney TV Shows Absent from Disney+ US's Lineup

Buzz Lightyear of Star Command

Disney

Buzz Lightyear of Star Command was the animated spinoff of Toy Story that followed the real Space Ranger Buzz Lightyear on his cosmic adventures and battles with Emperor Zurg. It expanded the Buzz universe by introducing his fellow space cadets, including Booster Sinclair, Princess Mira, and XR.

Many have speculated that Buzz Lightyear of Star Command was omitted from Disney+'s lineup to avoid confusion with Pixar's Lightyear movie starring Chris Evans.

Still, the animated series deserves a spot in the streamer's lineup because it offers a full dose of nostalgia as a direct extension of the Toy Story universe. Adding it next month (June 2026) would be ideal, given the upcoming release of Toy Story 5 in theaters.

Aladdin (TV Series)

Disney

The Aladdin TV series continued the 1992 Disney film of the same name, which follows Aladdin, Jasmine, the Genie, and Abu on their daily adventures in Agrabah.

While the two Aladdin movies are available on Disney+, there is no clear reason why the show was not included in the streamer's US region, but many would argue that it deserves to take the spotlight.

The Aladdin TV show extends the beloved franchise with straightforward storytelling and would be an ideal companion piece to the films. It had three seasons that featured fresh stories, villains, and humor similar to that of the movies, making the series a classic.

The Legend of Tarzan

Disney

The Legend of Tarzan picks up after the 1999 movie, showcasing the titular character's adjustment to life as the new protector of the jungle alongside Jane, while facing new threats.

The series, based on the Tarzan character created by Edgar Rice Burroughs, faced legal complications with Burroughs' estate, leading to it becoming unavailable to stream on Disney+. However, the compilation movie, Tarzan and Jane, is available on the service in the US.

Despite the messy legal situation, The Legend of Tarzan deserves to be on Disney+ because the platform needs more post-film continuations to build out its classic IP lineup.

Brandy & Mr. Whiskers

Disney

Brandy & Mr. Whiskers follows the story of a pampered dog and a hyperactive rabbit who get stranded in the Amazon Rainforest and adapt to the wildlife while meeting new animal friends.

While it had a strong sense of nostalgia and fan-driven attention, Brandy & Mr. Whiskers didn't land on Disney+'s US lineup, strongly suggesting it hasn't been prioritized for the platform.

What makes the show stand out is its odd-couple dynamic and its stunning animation, which perfectly capture Disney Channel's experimental era. Seeing it again on Disney+ would give the new generation of fans a chance to see Brandy & Mr. Whiskers' slapstick charm.

Dave the Barbarian

Disney

Dave the Barbarian revolves around the titular character as he joins his family in navigating absurd adventures in the medieval land of Udrogoth.

Some have claimed that this Disney Channel classic was a cult favorite from Disney's experimental era, but the omission might be because demand wasn't high enough compared to other, bigger hits.

Still, Dave the Barbarian's classic surreal humor, alongside its catchy theme song, deserves its own run on Disney+ so that kids and adults alike can experience its weird world.

The Buzz on Maggie

Disney

The Buzz on Maggie showcases the unusual story of Maggie Pesky, an ambitious young fly who navigates middle school, family life, and her secret dream of making it big in the bug-world suburb.

There is no clear reason why The Buzz on Maggie was omitted from Disney+'s US lineup, but it remains one of the more puzzling absences from the Disney Channel animation slate. Following its 21-episode single-season run in 2006, the show never made it to Disney+, which is odd given that it was fully produced in-house.

The Buzz on Maggie's fresh insect suburbia concept alone should be enough to include it in Disney+'s lineup, as it offers something truly unique.

Cory in the House

Disney

As a spinoff from That's So Raven, Cory in the House follows Cory Baxter and his dad after they move to the White House after Victor Baxter becomes the president's chef. The series stood out for its messy shenanigans, anchored by political satire and teen comedy.

However, Cory in the House was omitted from the Disney+ lineup, likely due to the legal and personal issues of lead star Kyle Massey (who faced criminal charges in 2021).

Cory in the House made history as one of the first Disney Channel spin-offs, meaning that it had major significance. It's such a shame that it likely won't be added in the next few years due to issues involving Massey.

Bunk'd

Disney

Bunk'd was a spin-off of Jessie that follows the story of the Ross kids and new campers at Camp Kikiwaka. The series was filled with over-the-top humor and life lessons about love and friendship.

The pre-existing, multi-year licensing agreements with Netflix, made before Disney+ fully took over distribution rights, served as the show's main obstacle to being added to the House of Mouse's streaming platform.

As a long-running Disney Channel staple with massive appeal, Bunk'd should be poised to bridge older and newer audiences.

Outside of the eight notable Disney Channel TV shows absent from Disney+ US, here are all the other ones not included in the lineup: