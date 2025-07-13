Disney Cancels Spin-off of One of Its Most Popular Shows (Official)

Although a pilot episode was already filmed, Disney officially cancelled a spin-off series of one of its most popular original shows. The Disney Channel continues to produce original content on its television network, something that the brand has utilized for decades now. In some cases, Disney has brought back characters from shows that first came out in the 1990s or 2000s, rebooting franchises in the modern era.

Alice in the Palace, a spin-off of Raven's Home, has been officially cancelled by Disney. The show was supposed to continue the overarching story that was told in That's So Raven and Raven's Home, but Disney decided to pull the plug on the upcoming series even though a pilot was already filmed.

According to Mykal-Michelle Harris, who portrayed Raven Baxter's younger cousin, Nia Baxter-Carter, in Raven's Home, Disney ultimately chose not to continue production on the series following the pilot being filmed. In an Instagram post to commemorate filming the pilot, Harris confirmed the project's cancellation while also thanking the cast and crew:

"Everyone has been asking soooo…I want to say thank you so very much to EVERY SINGLE PERSON who worked on my very own pilot that I not only played the titular character on… but also played opposite myself as another character (Alice and Clementine) AND was a PRODUCER on. It was for sure a dream come true to make 'Alice in the Palace.' Ultimately, Disney Channel decided to take the strategy in a different direction that did not include our show."

Alice in the Palace was first announced in May 2024 when it was confirmed that Raven's Home would be ending after six seasons. The series was supposed to follow Harris's Nia Baxter-Carter returning to England after the events of Raven's Home.

Raven-Symoné, the star of That's So Raven and Raven's Home, was going to be credited as an executive producer on the series. It is also worth mentioning that she was set to direct the Disney Channel spin-off as part of a multiyear deal she signed with Disney Branded Television.

Other Recent Disney Channel Cancellations

Primos

Primos was another beloved Disney Channel series that the House of Mouse ultimately canceled. After the first season (which included 28 episodes) aired throughout the back half of 2024 and the early months of 2025, it was announced that Primos would not return for a second season.

The entire first season of Primos can still be streamed on Disney+.

Hailey's On It!

Hailey's On It! is another Disney Channel original series that was cancelled after only one season. The show followed a 14-year-old girl named Hailey Banks who was essentially tasked by someone from the future to invent a device to reverse global warming.

The series began on June 8, 2023, but was cancelled on October 2, 2024 following Season 1's release. Unlike Primos, Hailey's On It! is not available to stream on Disney+.

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur was a series based on Marvel Comics that was ultimately canned by Disney. However, unlike the other recent cancellations from the company, Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur ran for two seasons before it was pronounced dead.

Both seasons of Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur are available to stream on Disney+.