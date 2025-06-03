Disney Channel Just Cancelled Another Beloved Show

In recent months, Disney Channel has pulled the plug on a handful of popular shows, including one of Marvel's best. Now, according to a new report, Disney Channel axed yet another animated production, and one that's surprisingly new.

As reported by TV Line (via Toon Hive), Disney Channel cancelled Primos, a coming-of-age animated comedy, whose production just wrapped. Therefore, the show will not be returning for a second season.

Disney Channel

Primos first premiered on Disney Channel on July 24, 2024, and followed Patricia "Tater" Ramirez Humphrey who discovers her "it factor" after her 12 cousins moved in with her Los Angeles-based family for the summer. Created by Natasha Kline, Primos featured the voice talent of Myrna Velasco as "Tater," Jim Conroy as Tater's father and her imaginary, talking tiger, Melissa Villaseñor as Tater's younger, cynical sister, and Michelle Ortiz as Tater's artistic mother.

All 28 episodes of Primos Season 1 will still be available to stream on Disney+.

While Primos is Disney Channel's latest casualty, it's far from its first. Multiple animated Disney Channel shows with strong reviews have been dropped within the past year and a half and are seemingly part of an ongoing trend.

A list of Disney Channel shows that were either recently nixed or brought to a close can be seen below:

Recently Cancelled Disney Channel Animated Shows

The Ghost and Molly McGee

Disney Channel

First airing on Disney Channel in October 2021, The Ghost and Molly McGee was surprisingly supernatural and began with Molly McGee discovering an antagonistic ghost occupying her new home. But when a curse backfires, he becomes bound to her, and the two eventually become friends.

The Ghost and Molly McGee ran for two seasons and concluded on January 13, 2024. However, DisneyToon reported that Disney initially greenlit scripts for a Season 3 before the show was ultimately canceled in May 2022.

Hailey's On It!

Disney Channel

Another Disney Channel animated series, Hailey's On It!, centers on 14-year-old, risk-averse Hailey Banks who must conquer her fears when a scientist from the future reveals a list of tasks to complete that will result in her inventing a device that reverses global warming.

The show first aired on Disney Channel on June 8, 2023, but was officially cancelled on October 2, 2024, following its Season 1 run.

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur

Disney Channel

Based on Marvel Comics' Moon Girl And Devil Dinosaur, this Disney series followed 13-year-old, genius superhero Lunella Lafayette and her red dinosaur, all while including references to the MCU (including this special cameo from an Avengers star).

After the show was renewed for a second season in October 22, Season 1 of Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur premiered on Disney Channel on February 10, 2023. Riding a wave of positive reviews, Season 2 began airing episodes in February 2024 with Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur's final episodes debuting on February 6, 2025.

Disney Channel announced the Marvel show's cancellation in October 2024, ahead of a crossover with Spidey and His Amazing Friends in November of the same year.

