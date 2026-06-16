Toy Story 5 Popcorn Buckets Feature Buzz Lightyear, Bullseye & More

Toy Story 5 is embracing the popcorn bucket craze, sparking major excitement among diehard Pixar fans, collectors, and families across the United States. The emergence of popcorn buckets has allowed moviegoers to bring home tangible souvenirs while watching a movie, and Toy Story 5 aims to deliver that by offering some of the most interactive and nostalgia-packed collectibles the format has ever seen. The Toy Story franchise has always been about toys coming to life, and these popcorn buckets extend that magic beyond the screen.

Toy Story 5 continues the franchise's heartfelt exploration of friendship and purpose as the toys face their greatest challenge yet with the arrival of a frog-shaped tablet named Lilypad that starts to pull Bonnie's attention away from traditional toys, prompting Jessie, Woody, and Buzz to map out a plan to prove that toys still have a place in a world dominated by technology.

Toy Story 5 will premiere in theaters on Friday, June 19.

AMC Unleashes its Hi-Tech Buzz Spaceship Popcorn Bucket

AMC

This Buzz Lightyear-themed popcorn bucket from AMC is directly inspired by Buzz's iconic cardboard toy packaging from the film. It has a sleek purple-and-white rocket design, with a Buzz figure visible through the cockpit window. It comes with a large popcorn fill, perfect for kids and adults alike. The "Hi-Tech" branding of the popcorn bucket also serves as a perfect nod to the Toys vs. Tech theme of Toy Story 5.

AMC hasn't released an official price yet, but it usually ranges from $30 to $45.

AMC's Blind Ball Combo Embraces Nostalgia

AMC

AMC's blind ball combo features the iconic blue-and-yellow ball from the Toy Story films and leans into the blind-box collectible trend. It includes a small popcorn, a fountain drink, one mystery Toy Story 5 pin, and one mystery character topper. The topper pool includes familiar characters, such as Woody, Buzz, Rex, Jessie, Slinky, Hamm, the Little Green Men (soldiers), Forky, and Lilypad.

AMC has not published an official price yet, but it typically falls between $18 and $25. It is confirmed to be available in AMC theaters nationwide starting on Friday, June 19.

Regal's Toy Story 5 Popcorn Buckets Leans More on Interactive Elements

Regal

Regal's Toy Story 5 popcorn buckets are no doubt memorable, as they lean toward interactive elements and a toy-like aesthetic, making them perfect for collectors and kids. The main highlight is Regal's flagship exclusive: a large, sculpted bucket modeled after Buzz Lightyear's full Space Ranger suit.

This Buzz popcorn bucket has retractable wings that pop out on the sides and a retractable dome helmet lid that opens and closes for easy popcorn access. What makes this bucket different from other theater chain offerings is its built-in light-up feature.

Regal

It also holds a massive 130 oz. of popcorn and comes with a detachable 32 oz. character drink cup. It can be purchased online for $44.95, while it costs $49.99 at the theater concessions counter.

Regal

Regal also offers a Collectible Combo priced at $25.99, which consists of a 130 oz. popcorn tin paired with one 32 oz cup with a topper of either Buzz, Woody, or Jesse.

Regal

Meanwhile, the Snack Pack Combo is a smaller option with popcorn, Welch's fruit snacks, and a 16-oz cup filled with your choice of beverage, plus a character topper of your choice. Moviegoers can purchase this at their nearest Regal concession stand (no published price posted as of now).

Walmart Highlights Buzz Lightyear Figures

Walmart

Walmart's Toy Story 5 popcorn bucket stands out as the first official Disney collectible popcorn bucket sold outside theaters, making it accessible to anyone without a movie ticket. It can be purchased for $35.

The bucket's design is a black snack container featuring 3D Buzz Lightyear figures. The main Buzz appears in his classic wings-spread pose while the other smaller Buzz figures are climbing around the exterior as if they are about to hide from humans.

Walmart

Fans who purchase this Walmart popcorn bucket will also receive a $15 Fandango Movie Reward, redeemable toward a Toy Story 5 theater ticket.

Cinemark's Toy Story 5 Merch Is Full of Unique Collectibles

Cinemark

Cinemark's Toy Story 5 popcorn buckets and merch focus on family-friendly variety, character tins, and reusables rather than a single collectible. The main popcorn tins include a 130oz Woody Hat popcorn tin (with a free same-day refill), a regular popcorn tin infused with Jessie, Bullseye, and Forky's design (with a 32oz ICEE cup combo), and another 130oz popcorn tin highlighting Lilypad.

Additional merchandise includes a 20oz Buzz Lightyear-themed tumbler with a dome lid ($16.95), a Super Snack Pack with a 64oz Lilypad-themed tub and a 16oz cup, and a plush blanket featuring the full cast of toys.

Disney Parks' Bullseye Popcorn Bucket Is a Must-Have

Disney

Disney Parks' Bullseye popcorn bucket is a full-figure, sculpted collectible souvenir that has a screen-accurate design of Woody and Jessie's loyal horse from the film. The popcorn bucket's opening is on his saddle area. It is highly detailed, with movable legs and a tail, and some claim it feels like a premium toy rather than a popcorn container.

No price has been given yet, but it will likely be round $40 to $45. It is set to debut at Disneyland Resort starting on Thursday, June 18.