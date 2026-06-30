Every 'Minions and Monsters' Popcorn Bucket - All Theater Merch at AMC, Regal, Cinemark & More

New merchandise from the Minions franchise is ready for sale soon as Illumination's Minions & Monsters gets ready to come to theaters. The Minions franchise still reigns as one of the biggest animated sagas in the game, as the last two movies have come close to or broken the $1 billion mark at the box office. Now, in an age where merchandise and popcorn buckets dominate the movie market, the next chapter in the Minions franchise will claim its own stake in the game.

AMC Theatres, Cinemark, and Regal Cinemas have unveiled their plans for popcorn buckets and other merchandise for Minions & Monsters. These products will be available for purchase online and in theaters along with the release of the movie on Wednesday, July 1.

AMC Theatres' Zoetrope Collectible Popcorn Bucket

AMC Theatres kicks off the merchandise train with the Minions & Monsters Zoetrope Popcorn Bucket. This 85 oz. design delivers popcorn in a large blue container inspired by the design in old movie theaters, including a small version of Stuart the Minion on the top with a handheld camera. The bucket is also spinnable, adding another fun element to the experience.

This bucket does not have an initial sale date, but it will be available for purchase at a price of $38.95

AMC Theatres

AMC Theatres' Train Collectible Popcorn Bucket

Also coming from AMC is the Train Collectible Popcorn Bucket. This model includes a small figurine of Kevin the Minion hanging out of the back of the train, which is directly next to where the popcorn goes. The rest of the model shows a green retro train with eight wheels and a red grate on the front.

This bucket does not have a confirmed release date or price attached.

AMC Theatres

AMC Theatres' Camera Cup

On the drink front, AMC Theaters will feature the one-eyed Stuart the Minion on a collectible drink topper, which is called the Camera Cup. This small figurine shows Stuart holding a retro camera with a big smile on his face, paying tribute to the movie-making themes and plot points in this new animated feature.

The Camera Cup drink topper does not have a price or release date, as of writing.

AMC Theatres

AMC Theatres' Barbarians with Chainsaws Blanket

Moving away from food, Monsters and Minions will also have a new blanket available for purchase when the movie comes out. This blanket features a large group of Minions in battle armor and wielding weapons, most of them holding chainsaws and yelling as they go into battle.

This blanket does not have a confirmed release date or sale price.

AMC Theatres

AMC Theatres' Mini Minions Combo

Going even bigger than the previously mentioned items, AMC Theatres will offer a few products in one group with the Mini Minions Combo. This combo will include a small drink (with a mystery drink topper embodying one of the Minions), a small popcorn (in a bucket donning promotional images), and a small mystery plushie.

This combo does not have a confirmed release date or price.

AMC Theatres

Cinemark's Popcorn Buckets (James & Goomi, Irene) & Cowboy Souvenir Cup

Cinemark will bring an extensive line of popcorn buckets and drink cups to celebrate Minions & Monsters' release in theaters.

This starts off with the James & Goomi popcorn bucket, which shows Trey Parker's Goomi hiding behind his Minion friend (who is dressed to the nines in a tuxedo). Additionally, another bucket (called "Irene) shows one of the minions in a massive red glop covered in open eyes. Furthermore, a souvenir cup will be available (called the Cowboy Souvenir Cup), showing one of the Minions dressed in a white shirt, red scarf, and brown cowboy hat.

The James & Goomi bucket sells for $37.95, the Irene one for $34.95, and the Cowboy Souvenir Cup for $27.95.

Cinemark

Also listed for Cinemark are two blankets (both priced at $49.95), a 32 oz. ICEE cup, and a 130 oz. popcorn tin, all of which feature imagery of the Minions.

Cinemark

As shown in a separate video, the two popcorn buckets also come on platforms that allow fans the chance to spin the buckets, providing more enjoyment for the experience. While these items do not have a listed price, they are available for sale now.

Cinemark's Minions & Monsters Collectible Kids Combo

Also available at Cinemark is the Collectible Kids Combo, which comes with a 64 oz. popcorn tin and a 16 oz. drink cup. The combo also comes with a character topper, with five available that feature different Minions.

Regal

Regal's Irene Popcorn Bucket

Similar to Cinemark, Regal Cinemas will have an Irene popcorn bucket available, which shows the same red multi-eyed blob holding one of the Minions hostage. There is no pricing or release information available on this product.

Regal

Regal Cinemas' James and Goomi Collectible Popcorn Container

Also seen at Cinemark, Regal will replicate the James and Goomi popcorn bucket, with the popcorn coming out of the top of the yellow minion's head. This product does not have a confirmed release date or price yet.

Regal

Minions & Monsters will be the third new animated movie in Illumination's Minions franchise. Moving away from the classic Minion trio, this movie will highlight a new team of heroes in the 1920s, as they embrace the Hollywood lifestyle and encounter some scary new monsters. The movie is set to be released in theaters on Wednesday, July 1, 2026.