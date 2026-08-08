Marvel Studios Officially Debuts Logo for 6th Avengers Movie Release

Marvel Studios released an official logo for an upcoming Avengers film that isn't Avengers: Doomsday, and it's for the sixth movie under the Avengers banner. Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Doomsday are the two behemoths of Marvel Studios' 2026 release schedule, and rightfully so, as the former has already crossed $1 billion at the worldwide box office and the latter will almost definitely make at least $1.5 billion, if not more. However, there is another release that will be sandwiched between the two and seems to be flying under the radar.

Marvel Studios had a strong presence at San Diego Comic-Con 2026 (SDCC), and during its Hall H panel, the production company announced several developments regarding the future of the MCU. Specifically, fans got a first look at the official logo for the Avengers: Endgame re-release, titled Endgame Encore, releasing in theaters on September 25. Marvel unveiled the logo within the first four minutes of its showcase, a design that keeps the classic Endgame font and name. However, the word "Encore" is below the Endgame name in the same font, just smaller.

A high-quality fan-made version of the logo was shared on X by @Nomoremutants22, offering a clearer look at its details:

Marvel Studios

It is worth noting that Marvel Studios or Disney has not yet shared a high-quality version online, but the fan-made logo looks nearly identical to the one presented by Marvel at SDCC.

Marvel Studios

One of the most notable differences between the Endgame Encore logo and the regular Avengers: Endgame logo is that the regular "A" in "Endgame" in the Encore logo has been replaced by the classic Avengers symbol used in every Avengers movie logo. Marvel Studios also unveiled a fresh graphic featuring the Avengers: Endgame logo during the presentation. Notably, the Endgame: Encore logo is the official Marvel Studios logo for the MCU's sixth Avengers movie release.

Marvel Studios

The first-ever Avengers logo that was unveiled was for 2012's The Avengers. Compared to Endgame: Encore, it is rather standard and simple, as it is just the words "The Avengers" in a metallic-like silver font. It was the first time that the patented "A" Avengers symbol was used in a Marvel Studios movie.

Marvel Studios

In 2015, Marvel Studios debuted Avengers: Age of Ultron. The company kept the exact same font as the original Avengers logo but made it red and added the Age of Ultron wording in white below the standard logo. That logo was still radically different than the Endgame: Encore logo that was recently shown at SDCC.

Marvel Studios

The first major departure from the standard Avengers logo came in 2018 with the release of Avengers: Infinity War. While most of the Avengers section of the logo stayed the same, the circle that normally went almost all the way around the "A" was shortened and cut off on the left side of the left leg of the first letter.

Fans pointed out that this is the only time Marvel Studios did this with the "A" in one of its Avengers logos, and that it is the only Avengers film in which the heroes lose. Some theorized that the logo change could have indicated that the film would have a different outcome than usual.

It is worth noting that the Endgame: Encore logo made a slight change to its version of the "A," as the circle now goes all the way around the letter.

Marvel Studios

The fourth Avengers logo that was released by Marvel Studios came with 2019's Avengers: Endgame. It reverted back to the classic Avengers logo and the regular "A" symbol, but the coloring included blue, purple, and red. The Endgame: Encore logo also includes these colors (aside from red).

Marvel Studios

Another major departure from the original logo happened in 2025. While an Avengers film was never marketed for that year, fans were surprised at the end of Thunderbolts*, when it was revealed that the asterisk stood for The New Avengers. Marvel unveiled an official logo for The New Avengers, and it notably didn't include the classic "A" found in the other logos.

Thunderbolts*, or The New Avengers, was the fifth Avengers movie release from Marvel Studios. Since Endgame: Encore will be released after Thunderbolts* and before Avengers: Doomsday, it will be the sixth Avengers movie release, and its logo will mark the sixth total.

Marvel Studios

Although Endgame: Encore has not yet been released in theaters, fans have already been given the official logo for Avengers: Doomsday, which hits theaters on December 18. That one goes back to the classic Avengers logo that was used for the first four Avengers films, so it is noticeably different from the Endgame: Encore logo.

As mentioned, Doomsday will be the seventh Avengers movie release from Marvel Studios, meaning that when Avengers: Secret Wars is released on December 17, 2027, it will be the eighth.

Will Marvel Studios Change Avengers: Secret Wars' Logo?

Marvel Studios already announced that Avengers: Secret Wars will follow Avengers: Doomsday, and there are no plans for that to change. However, it is important to note that Secret Wars was announced at a time when the film before it was still Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

Marvel went as far as to reveal an official logo for The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars at the same time, but it obviously had to change The Kang Dynasty since that film was scrapped following Jonathan Majors' firing from Marvel Studios.

Therefore, it is possible that when Marvel provides more updates on Secret Wars (likely at the end of 2026, following the release of Doomsday, or in 2027), the Secret Wars logo will be different. The color or the "A" in the Avengers title could be different.

The future of Avengers films is unknown following Secret Wars. No one knows when Marvel will release another one or what it will be about, as it seems the main focus will be on the X-Men and Mutants in general.

However, one would have to assume that more Avengers movies are in the works, given the franchise's historical box-office success. When those get announced, fans will most likely see a different version of the logo, especially if Secret Wars brings a soft reboot to the MCU. It is possible that the "A" logo will remain the same, that Marvel Studios could use a different font, or that an entirely different logo will be used.