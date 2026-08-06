Spider-Man Brand New Day Breaks Tom Holland’s 9 Year Spidey-Suit Rule

Tom Holland's Spider-Man suit in Spider-Man: Brand New Day changed the game for the web-slinger in his MCU solo movies. As Sony and Marvel continue to celebrate Spider-Man's movie legacy, Brand New Day became the second-fastest movie in history to reach $1 billion at the global box office (only trailing 2019's Avengers: Endgame).

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is the first solo Spider-Man movie in the MCU to feature Tom Holland's Peter Parker wearing only one Spider-Man costume throughout the entire film.

This new costume is a Peter Parker original, using inspiration from Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's suits and mixing those designs with his own vision. That combination gave Peter arguably his best MCU suit to date, complete with raised black webbing and a more prominent spider-logo on the front and back.

Sony Pictures

Spider-Man also wears multiple outfits in 2016's Captain America: Civil War (Holland's first MCU movie as Peter Parker) and 2018's Avengers: Infinity War. The only team-up movie in which he does not don multiple costumes is Avengers: Endgame, which featured him only in the final battle after he was brought back to life by Bruce Banner's snap with the Infinity Gauntlet. Ahead are the suits he wears in his other MCU movies:

Every Spider-Man Suit Worn in Tom Holland's Solo Movies

Spider-Man: Homecoming

Sony Pictures

2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming picks up a few months after Tom Holland's MCU debut in Captain America: Civil War, when Robert Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark lets Peter keep the suit he made for the web-slinger for the battle in Germany. This red-and-blue suit (with black stripes on the arms and a small spider logo on the chest) came complete with his first AI interface, which he named Karen.

However, when Tony takes the suit back after the accident on the Staten Island Ferry, Peter goes back to his original homemade costume — blue sweatpants, a red hoodie with a hand-drawn spider logo, and a red ski mask with handmade goggles.

This suit is the same one from the video in which Tony discovered him. Peter uses this suit in the final battle against Michael Keaton's Vulture before Tony gives the Stark tech suit back to him in the final scene.

Spider-Man: Far From Home

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2019's Spider-Man: Far From Home starts with Peter using the ultra-powerful Iron Spider suit, which he first got in Infinity War and brought back in Endgame. Using a red, blue, and gold color palette, this suit also has massive gold spider arms that protrude from the back, giving Holland's hero a power and mobility upgrade.

Aunt May then packs Peter's classic red-and-blue Stark suit into his suitcase for his trip to Europe, which he only uses for the meeting with Nick Fury, Maria Hill, and Quentin Beck. When he gets to Prague, Fury gives him an all-black stealth suit, complete with fingerless gloves and black combat gear.

Finally, after Happy Hogan picks him up, Peter designs his own suit with the fabricator aboard Happy's jet, built by Tony Stark. This suit featured a larger Spidey logo and replaced the blue fabric with black as Peter took on Mysterio.

Spider-Man: No Way Home

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2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home gave Peter his highest quantity of suits in one movie, as he donned five versions of the web-slinger costume. He started off in the red-and-black costume from Far From Home and revisited the Iron Spider suit from three other MCU movies.

After a passerby splashed green paint on his red-and-black suit, Peter turned it inside out, revealing a gold underlay on the webbing and spider logo, with black fabric elsewhere. He famously taped his cell phone to his chest in this outfit while searching for Jamie Foxx's Electro.

Next, after Peter made a new inhibitor chip for Alfred Molina's Doc Ock, Otto Octavius transferred the nanotech from the Iron Spider suit back onto Peter's red-and-black suit, forming a massive gold spider on the front and back. This became known as the Integrated Suit, but it did not give Peter any extra advantages.

Finally, the movie closed with Peter making his own new suit after setting the multiverse right, which was known as the Final Swing suit. Only seen in this outfit in the movie's final moments (swinging in a snowstorm that largely obscured the suit), it used a shiny blue fabric along with the red to give Peter one of his best costumes in MCU history.