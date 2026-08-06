Anne Hathaway Reveals Which Star Wars Project She Wants To Join

Anne Hathaway confirmed which Star Wars project she wants to join if given the chance, and her answer might surprise fans. Hathaway has had a big 2026 thanks to the sheer number of high-profile projects she's involved in. The award-winning actress began the year with the A24 psychological drama Mother Mary, followed by the long-awaited sequel The Devil Wears Prada 2 in May, Christopher Nolan's epic The Odyssey (in which she played Penelope), and the upcoming science fiction thriller, The End of Oak Street, opposite Ewan McGregor, out this month.

While promoting The End of Oak Street, Anne Hathaway sat down with her co-star, Ewan McGregor, for Esquire's "Inquiring Minds" series. In the interview, the conversation turned to Star Wars, and she revealed which project she'd love to join next, specifically expressing interest in teaming up with McGregor again for a potential Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 2 focused on his "quest for Yoda:"

Anne Hathaway: "I kind of want to join you on your quest for Yoda in this future quest of yours."

McGregor, however, shared a frustrating update about Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 2, admitting that "nothing's really moving on that front."

Ewan McGregor: "Well, now that you've said that, that might help us get it done because, to this point, nothing's really moving on that front."

In the same interview, Hathaway also opened up about which Star Wars character she wants to play, with McGregor recommending that she would fit as the half-sister of Luke Skywalker and Leia Organa:

Anne Hathaway: "If I join the Star Wars universe, who would I play?" Ewan McGregor: "You’d have to go back. Could be a sort of Carrie Fisher’s secret sister." Anne: "Ooh." Ewan: "She’s one of my favorite people in the world, so you could be her sister." Anne: "So, Padmé Amidala couldn’t have had another baby. So am I Anakin’s… am I Anakin’s evil daughter?" Ewan: "Well, that’d be interesting." Anne: "Kind of like that. Ewan: Okay. Not with—" Anne: "Not with Amidala. So, I’m Luke and Leia’s half-sister." Ewan: "Yeah, there you go. That would be interesting."

In the latter part of the video, when asked what part of Obi-Wan's story still feels unfinished, McGregor pointed to the significant gap between the end of the Disney+ series and the original trilogy, indicating that he still wants this narrative to be explored in Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 2:

"Well, everything between the end of the TV series that we did and Alec Guinness. So, there’s 10 years of something happening to Obi-Wan where at the end of the series I leave Luke where he is on Tatooine and Princess Leia is safe and I go off into the desert on my camel… which was not a camel but some eopie I think they’re called… but I was on a real camel and I really fell for my real camel."

In October 2024, McGregor previously pointed out that they are "exploring" a second season of his Obi-Wan Kenobi series:

"[One idea for a continuation is] obviously between the end of the 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' series, and when Alec Guinness is Obi-Wan Kenobi, there's got to be another few stories in there. And we're definitely hoping, well, exploring that, I think, would be the word to say."

However, momentum for a potential Obi-Wan Kenobi continuation has hit a snag. With Ahsoka Season 2 delayed until early 2027, 2026 will mark the first year without a major new live-action Star Wars series on Disney+, raising questions about whether Lucasfilm is shifting its focus away from streaming shows.

The End of Oak Street premieres in theaters on Friday, August 14.

Why Anne Hathaway Is Perfect for the Star Wars Franchise

Disney

Anne Hathaway is perfect for the Star Wars franchise thanks to her proven track record in major comic-book universes, her range across genres, and the specific qualities that align with Lucasfilm's storytelling needs.

Hathaway previously portrayed Selina Kyle (aka Catwoman) in Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight Rises. Portraying Catwoman required intensive martial arts and stunt training, and she brought both glamour and grit to a character who operates in the gray area between thief and reluctant ally. The combination of portraying a charismatic outsider with a code maps extremely well onto Star Wars archetypes such as rogue Force users, former Jedi, or complex Imperial defectors in future projects.

A versatile actress like Anne Hathaway has thrived in massive blockbusters, ranging from Interstellar to Nolan's recently released The Odyssey. She clearly knows how to hold her own against larger-than-life worlds and visual-effects spectacle, making her a natural fit for a franchise like Star Wars.

All in all, given that Hathaway has never been in Star Wars before, she arrives without prior franchise associations. That makes her ideal for an original character rather than a direct legacy recast.