The Devil Wears Prada 2: The 6 Big Spoilers Revealed by Set Photos, Trailers & Rumors

After lying dormant for almost 20 years, The Devil Wears Prada will return for its highly anticipated sequel in 2026, and several details about the film have already been confirmed. The first film adaptation of The Devil Wears Prada centered on the cutthroat world of working at a high-fashion magazine, with assistant Andy (Anne Hathaway) going to extreme lengths to please her demanding boss, Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep). The second film will continue the story of these characters several years later, adapting the story of Lauren Weisberger's sequel novel, Revenge Wears Prada.

With filming on The Devil Wears Prada 2 taking place over the last summer and marketing for the film's May 1, 2026, release kicking into gear, several spoilery plot details about the new drama have already been made public.

6 Big Plot Details From The Devil Wears Prada 2

6 Familiar Cast Members Are Back

20th Century Studios

After being spotted on the streets during the filming of The Devil Wears Prada 2, it was assumed that certain characters from the 2006 original film would return. A press release from Disney has since confirmed that Anne Hathaway (Andy), Meryl Streep (Miranda), Emily Blunt (Emily), and Stanley Tucci (Nigel) are all reprising their roles. Hathaway and Streep were also included in the first teaser for The Devil Wears Prada 2.

Along with these returning cast members, Tracie Thoms, who played Lily, Andy's best friend, and Tibor Feldman, who portrayed the chairman of Runway’s parent company, Elias-Clark, Irv Ravitz, will reprise their roles.

Andy Has A New Love Interest

20th Century Studios

After dating Nate (Adrian Grenier) for much of the first The Devil Wears Prada (and then breaking up with him), Andy will seemingly have a new love interest when The Devil Wears Prada 2 picks things up.

Hathaway and co-star Patrick Brammall were spotted on the set together, with their characters seemingly going on a date night. The duo was dressed in fancy attire and was caught dancing together on the street, suggesting they will have a romantic relationship in the film.

If The Devil Wears Prada 2 sticks closely to Revenge Wears Prada's storyline, Brammall could be playing Max, Andy's fiancé, who she is preparing to marry in the second book.

Miranda Also Has A New Love Interest

20th Century Studios

Andy won't be the only one in a new relationship when The Devil Wears Prada 2 picks up. In the first film, Miranda revealed to Andy that her husband had filed for divorce, but it seems she'll have a new one in the sequel, with Deadline confirming Kenneth Branagh joined the cast as the new husband of Streep's character.

Emily and Miranda Will Be At War

20th Century Studios

In the second book, the plot picks up a decade after the events of the first, with Andy and Emily having teamed up on creating a new high-profile bridal magazine, which gains the attention of their old boss, Miranda. In the sequel, the plot details revealed so far seem to hint that the sequel is changing some aspects and is further ramping up the competitiveness between Emily and Miranda.

Deadline reported in July 2025 that the sequel would follow Miranda and Emily "competing for ad revenue," with Miranda still the editor at Runway, and Emily now a "big-time executive in fashion circles." Plot details also suggest that the sequel will take place during a time of "the decline of traditional magazine publishing," as Miranda navigates a new era in her career.

Another unconfirmed plot rumor from Puck hints at Emily having a billionaire boyfriend (reportedly inspired by Jeff Bezos) with whom she conspires to purchase Runway. Whichever way the plot ends up going, it seems that The Devil Wears Prada 2 will draw battle lines between Miranda and her former assistant.

Andy is Working at Runway Again

20th Century Studios

So where does Andy sit among all this conflict? While Weisberger's novel had Andy and Emily teaming up, some rumors and leaks from the set suggest that Andy is working on Miranda's side, seemingly back at the offices of Runway.

The first teaser trailer for The Devil Wears Prada 2 suggests that Andy and Miranda are working together this time, with Andy joining her former boss in the sleek elevator of the Runway office, and Miranda welcoming her with the words "took you long enough."

Adding to the theories are photos of Hathaway from the set of Devil Wears Prada 2, where she is seen carrying a Runway-branded garment bag, suggesting she may be back running errands for the fashion publication again.

Celebrity Cameos

Fake rumors and cameos were abundant throughout the filming of The Devil Wears Prada 2 in the summer, with the internet claiming that several celebrities were set to appear in the 2026 sequel, many of which were proven false.

One seemingly confirmed appearance is that of pop icon and Wednesday Season 2 star Lady Gaga, who was spotted in Milan during the same time as Devil Wears Prada 2 filming was scheduled to take place (and which was later corroborated by several trades, including Variety).

Some celebrity cameos, such as those of Dua Lipa and Cillian Murphy, were quickly debunked, but other unconfirmed reports suggest that the likes of Sydney Sweeney may make an appearance in the film. The true breadth of The Devil Wears Prada 2's celebrity cameo cast will be confirmed when the movie releases on May 1, 2026.