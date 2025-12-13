Disney Confirms Its 5 Biggest Movies Releasing In 2026

Disney is hyping up its five biggest releases of 2026 after enduring more lows than highs this year. The biggest success story was Lilo & Stitch, which crossed the $1 billion mark and was praised as one of Disney's best live-action adaptations. Marvel Studios disappointed across the board with Captain America: Brave New World, Thunderbolts*, and The Fantastic Four: First Steps, while the live-action Snow White remake failed to pick up steam at the box office. That said, Disney is looking ahead to a much bigger year in 2026 with some major franchise releases.

During Disney's Q4 2025 earnings call, House of Mouse CEO Bob Iger offered a "[look] ahead" into the studio's 2026 slate, hyping up "numerous highly-anticipated titles" while declaring five as its biggest releases to come...

Iger's decision to present Disney's 2026 slate to shareholders with these five movies suggests an expectation that they will be next year's biggest hits. But that doesn't mean the House of Mouse doesn't have more in the pipeline.

Disney's 5 Biggest Movies Releasing in 2026 (Confirmed)

The Devil Wears Prada 2 (May 1, 2026)

20th Century Studios

Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Stanley Tucci, and Emily Blunt (all four of whom have won or been nominated for an Oscar) are reuniting in May for The Devil Wears Prada 2 for another tale in the offices of Runway Magazine.

This time, Miranda Priestly (Streep) will endure the collapse of the magazine industry as she is forced into competition with her former assistant, Emily Charlton (Blunt), as they compete for advertising revenue.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is coming from Disney's 20th Century Studios, which will also release the Sam Raimi-directed survival horror film Send Help on January 30. Meanwhile, Searchlight Pictures will serve up another horror flick on April 10 with Ready or Not 2: Here I Come, the long-awaited sequel to the 2019 hit.

The Mandalorian & Grogu (May 22, 2026)

Lucasfilm

Star Wars has faced an almost seven-year movie drought since The Rise of Skywalker, and it has filled that time with Disney+ shows like The Mandalorian, which is replacing its fourth season with a theatrical sequel that could become a new trilogy if it proves its worth at the box office in May.

The Mandalorian & Grogu will reunite Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin and his loveable force-using companion, Grogu, aka Baby Yoda. The Disney+ duo's big-screen debut will see them encounter Sigourney Weaver's Ward, a New Republic colonel, and Jeremy Allen White as Jabba the Hutt's son (yes, really).

The Summer 2026 blockbuster is just the beginning of Star Wars' much-anticipated return to theaters, as Starfighter is also slated for May 28, 2027, starring Barbie's Ryan Gosling and directed by Deadpool & Wolverine's Shawn Levy.

Toy Story 5 (June 19, 2026)

Pixar

Toy Story 5 is bringing Tom Hanks' Woody and Tim Allen's Buzz Lightyear back in June 2026, seven years after its last billion-dollar-grossing flick. This time around, the focus is shifting toward Joan Cusack's Jessie as they encounter their greatest threat yet: the frog-like tablet Lilypad, played by Greta Lee.

The first reactions have promised a "heartfelt" new entry in the Toy Story series as Bonnie's toys find themselves replaced by technology in what could be a powerful commentary on modern play.

Toy Story 5 may be Pixar's biggest release next year, but it won't be its first, as Hoppers will debut on March 6, exploring a world where humans "hop" their minds into lifelike robotic animal bodies. The studio will undoubtedly be hoping to break a major box office cold streak with Hoppers after recent disappointments.

Moana (July 10, 2026)

Disney

Disney may have cancelled six live-action remakes recently, hinting it will dial back its output, but Moana will still be released on July 10 to complete a busy 2026 summer season for the House of Mouse.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson will officially reprise the boisterous demigod Maui in the live-action remake of the 2016 classic, with 18-year-old newcomer Catherine Laga'aia replacing Auli'i Cravalho as the leading lady.

Moana will largely follow the same storyline through music from the great Lin-Manuel Miranda, although the ending will be getting a refresh for live-action.

Avengers: Doomsday (December 18, 2026)

Marvel Studios

Disney will close out 2026 with what is expected to be its biggest offering of the year, Avengers: Doomsday, the sequel to the second-highest-grossing movie of all time, which fans have been waiting for almost seven years for. Doomsday will begin a two-part story that will end on December 17, 2027, in Secret Wars.

Marvel Studios has reportedly assembled a star-studded cast of 61 MCU actors to lead the charge in Doomsday, with the Avengers, X-Men, and Fantastic Four uniting to take on Multiversal Incursions and Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom.

Of course, Avengers: Doomsday isn't the MCU's only major release coming in 2026, as Spider-Man: Brand New Day will swing into theaters on July 31, and is similarly sure to be a billion-dollar box office hit. However, the Spider-Man movies are, in fact, distributed by Sony Pictures, not Disney, and only co-produced by Marvel Studios, thus explaining their omission from Bob Iger's presentation.