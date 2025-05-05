Marvel Studios Releases Official 'New Avengers' Teaser (Video)

Following the release of Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios released the first teaser for The New Avengers. For months, fans have been waiting to find out why there is an asterisk in the Thunderbolts* title. As it turns out, it's there because that isn't the team's final name. With Sentry/The Void stopped, the movie ends with Valentina Allegra de Fontaine introducing the team to the world as the New Avengers.

The official Marvel Studios Singapore account on X released a new teaser for Thunderbolts* that highlights its retitling to The New Avengers. The teaser not only spoils the movie's twist ending but also marks a pivot in its marketing campaign, leaning into its more famous Avengers (ish) title.

The caption, meanwhile, notes that fans have "seen the asterisk everything" and "now it’s time to watch the reveal in cinemas."

Opening with the spotlight on the asterisk, the teaser then shows off the original title and logo for the MCU's latest movie, Thunderbolts*.

Find out from the director himself exactly why Thunderbolts* has an asterisk and how it came to fruition.

But, ultimately, the teaser ripped back the logo to unveil the true one which was featured after the credits rolled - The New Avengers.

With the asterisk's meaning finally confirmed, Marvel Studios is going all-out to rebrand Thunderbolts as The New Avengers.

Thunderbolts*'s full New Avengers teaser can be watched below:

The studio has even begun modifying promotional billboards to reflect the team's new name, ripping back the poster to reveal the New Avengers branding (via X user Jarett Wieselman).

Furthermore, Culture Base revealed that updated cereal box standees have gone on display at certain theaters, including the AMC in Universal City Walk,

Thunderbolts* is playing now in theaters worldwide for those wanting to see exactly how the New Avengers come to exist.

The New Avengers include Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), Red Guardian (David Harbour), U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), and Sentry (Lewis Pullman).

Why The New Avengers is Exactly What Thunderbolts' Box Office Needs

Now that Thunderbolts* is in theaters and its spoilers are out, Marvel Studios is going all-out on rebranding the movie as The New Avengers. This has already been reflected in teasers, billboards, and standees, and presumably will soon be used in promo spots to drive ticket sales with opening weekend in the rearview.

After Thunderbolts* opened just behind Captain America: Brave New World with $162.1 million worldwide (via Deadline), Disney and Marvel Studios will be hoping that the "Avengers" brand can bolster its box office in the second weekend.

Despite its New Avengers title, the MCU's second 2025 movie is missing almost every familiar hero, but all the Avengers have a very good reason to be absent.

One has to wonder how far Marvel Studios will take this historic retitling in the coming weeks and whether Thunderbolts* will actually become The New Avengers on ticketing sites and other official listings.

The Avengers franchise is one of the biggest of all time, so its brand recognition is bound to give Thunderbolts* some boost at the box office, especially given the strong word of mouth after the impressive reactions to the movie.

There's no doubt that some will be angry that Marvel Studios is effectively spoiling Thunderbolts*'s ending just a few days after it started playing. Those concerns are certainly valid as much of the audience won't catch the movie for weeks or months, and will, unfortunately, now do so without the shock of that big reveal.