Disney+ recently announced it will delay the release of its next MCU show. The Disney-owned streamer just wrapped up its latest super-powered venture in the Dominique Thorne-led Ironheart, yet it already has its flag firmly planted in the next series coming from Marvel Studios. Fans will next get a taste of the MCU on the platform in the upcoming Eyes of Wakanda, a new animated series from Black Panther director Ryan Coogler.

The latest trailer for Eyes of Wakanda revealed that the MCU's next Disney+ series has been delayed. The new animated anthology, focused on several Wakandan warriors throughout history, was initially slated for release on Tuesday, August 5; however, that no longer looks to be the case, as the Black Panther spin-off will kick off Marvel Studios' second half of the streaming year a couple of weeks later.

The Eyes of Wakanda "Official Sneak Peek" was the first piece of marketing to feature the new release date, with the series now planned to hit Disney+ on Wednesday, August 27, 2025.

This is just over three weeks after the show's initial August 5 release date, and no clear reason has been given for the slight push.

Eyes of Wakanda comes from Black Panther filmmaker Ryan Coogler and Marvel Studios storyboard artist Todd Harris, expanding the vision of the fan-favorite fictional African nation. The new series focuses on several Wakandan warriors throughout time as they seek to recover several Vibranium artifacts. The animated anthology stars Winnie Harlow, Cress Williams, and Patricia Belcher, among others, and will run for a total of four episodes.

Every New Marvel Series Coming in 2025 and Beyond

Marvel Zombies

Marvel's next animated series after Eyes of Wakanda will debut this October in the form of Marvel Zombies. The new R-rated streaming series picks up the zombie apocalypse storyline from What If...?, following an alternate MCU in which some of Earth's Mightiest Heroes have been taken by the undead.

The new series is due out on Disney+ on October 3 and will consist of four total episodes. Fans can expect many of the biggest names from across the Marvel universe to reprise their roles in the new zombie epic, with the likes of Simu Liu, Iman Vellani, and Florence Pugh lending their vocal talents to the series.

Wonder Man

Wonder Man will close out Marvel Studios' 2025 this December, putting the spotlight on a new-to-the-MCU hero, Simon Williams. Williams (played by Aquaman star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) is a fledgling Hollywood actor who gets powers, making his skin nearly impenetrable.

Marvel's Head of Streaming, Television, and Animation, Brad Winderbaum (via Marvel Studios), has described the upcoming Phase 6 series as "the best show no one's ever seen," which has raised anticipation for the latest streaming effort.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2

Earlier this year, fans proved they wanted nothing more than seeing Charlie Cox back as the venerable Matt Murdock in the MCU, and, luckily, that was only the beginning for the character. Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 has already been confirmed to be in the works, with a release expected in early 2026.

Born Again Season 2 will follow up the gritty crime epic set up in Season 1, with Vincent D'Onofrio's Mayor Wilson Fisk declaring war on the vigilantes of New York City. This time around, Cox's Daredevil will seemingly have some help taking on the villainous Kingpin, as various Defenders characters are rumored to appear.

Vision Quest

After playing second fiddle to characters like Iron Man and Scarlet Witch in various MCU projects over the last decade and change, 2026 will finally see Paul Bettany's Vision get the full-on MCU spotlight. Bettany's new Vision Quest series is due out sometime next year, picking up where 2021's WandaVision left the character.

The new series is said to include a battle for the ages, as Vision contends with several dangerous AI constructs from across Marvel Comics lore. This will reportedly include the return of James Spader's Ultron as well as the new, terrifying Jacosta (played by Zawe Ashton).

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2 & 3

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is the only MCU streaming project with multiple seasons greenlit before release. Seasons 2 and 3 of the hit animated Spidey series have already been announced and are currently in the works, following an otherworldly Peter Parker in his early years as the wall-crawling hero.

Season 2 of the web-slinging epic is expected to be released sometime next year, with Season 3 coming in 2027 (at least that is according to the show's creator, who has promised yearly releases of the show if possible).

X-Men '97 Season 2

Another hotly anticipated animated effort from the team at Marvel Television is the stylish X-Men '97 Season 2. In 2024, X-Men '97 wowed audiences as it tackled the narrative threads left behind by the classic 1990s animated X-Men series, telling an epic, grown-up tale featuring Marvel's marvelous band of mutants.

Season 1 set up some truly insane storylines for Season 2 in 2026, including Wolverine losing his Adamantium skeleton, the emergence of the Apocalypse, and a mysterious missing Summers brother that will have a massive impact on the series' future.

Bonus: Punisher Disney+ Special

While technically not a TV series, Marvel Studios does have one more Disney+ product currently on its upcoming slate. Jon Bernthal's Punisher will get the Disney+ treatment in next year's Punisher Special Presentation, a one-off streaming story centered on the R-rated anti-hero.

The Punisher Disney+ Special is set for release sometime in 2026. It will follow Bernthal's Frank Castle as he is reported to take on a new female crime boss somewhere in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.