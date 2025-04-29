Avengers: Secret Wars Movie Plot Spoilers Seemingly Shared by Marvel Writer

A renowned Marvel comics writer may have shared some Avengers: Secret Wars movie plot spoilers, and they have some fans frothing at the mouth. The upcoming Avengers team-up is set to be an epic Multiversal affair (including characters from the MCU, X-Men, and other classic Marvel movie franchises), but if rumors are to be believed, it could be unlike anything seen in the Marvel Studios canon.

During a recent convention appearance, Marvel Comics writer Chirs Claremont shared potential plot details about Avengers: Secret Wars. While speaking to audiences at Huntsville Pop Culture Expo 2025, Claremont teased what he heard about Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars, focusing heavily on returning actors Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, and Elizabeth Olsen coming back to the MCU.

A video of Claremont's panel at the event was uploaded to YouTube by CNAtv, as the Uncanny X-Men writer divulged some supposed scant details about Avengers: Secret Wars.

He told audiences the new Avengers film will see Robert Downey Jr. return as the already announced Doctor Doom, Iron Man, and "two other roles."

He also mentioned that veteran MCU star Chris Evans will also appear in the film as several characters, playing " Captain America, young Captain America, evil Captain America, and Captain Hydra:"

"Has anyone seen the commercial for the 50 superhero, four supervillain 'X-Men' movie... not 'X-Men' movie. Almost sounds like it, you better believe it. The Marvel movie that's in the process, in production. I mean, we've got Robert Downey Jr. playing evil person, Iron Man... and then he's playing two other roles. I used to know that. But then Chris Evans is playing Captain America, young Captain America, evil Captain America, and Captain Hydra. Or something like that, Lord Hydra, whatever."

Other names Claremont mentioned in his comments included Elizabeth Olsen, who he said would be "coming back" as a "good Scarlet Witch" despite Olsen's MCU future being up in the air for several months, as well as X-Men characters like Phoenix and Psylocke:

"It's like, what the... Why did they just cast the Avengers, the original Avengers as all the characters, villains, assistants, sidekicks... Apparently after denying it vociferously for at least a year... so [Elizabeth Olsen's] coming back, not only as as Scarlet Witch, but a good Scarlet Witch. So I don't know if that means that The Vision's coming back. It's like all the original X-Men are coming back for two weeks. We didn't know if Famke Janssen would come back, but now Famke Janssen is coming back, but she's coming back as Phoenix. Apparently, Psylocke is coming back, but she's no longer Asian. Still wearing the same outfit."

He closed by saying he heard the movie is going to include Hugh Jackman's Wolverine "[killing] someone important:"

"And there's a rumor that Wolverine's going to kill somebody important which would just... I'm sitting here thinking, 'Why are you going to do this and make us wait for three years for the first 'X-Men' movie? Why don't you just make this the first 'X-Men' movie? Why? Who cares about the Avengers?'"

It is important to note that Claremont is not directly working (at least publicly) on Avengers: Doomsday or Secret Wars, meaning all of these spoilers should be taken with a grain of salt.

The only official information fans know about either Doomsday and Secret Wars is that The Russo Brothers are directing both films, they will tackle the Multiversal "Secret Wars" storyline from Marvel comics, and feature a stacked cast of characters from across the Marvel mythos (including the return of several big-name X-Men heroes).

Avengers: Secret Wars will bring this era of MCU storytelling (known as the Multiverse Saga) to an end, hitting theaters on May 7, 2027. Secret Wars will adapt the comic story events of the same name from 1984 and 2015, in which multiple realities from Marvel Comics come together to take on a collective threat, resetting the complicated comic book timeline in the process.

Should We Believe The Avengers: Secret Wars Spoilers

Marvel Studios

Hearing these potential Avengers: Secret Wars spoilers from someone as influential as Chris Claremont (one of the most renowned comic book creators ever) will surely be exciting for some fans; however, nothing he said has been confirmed.

That is not to say what he is talking about is impossible, but fans should tread lightly before weighing Claremont's Secret Wars comments too heavily. Most of what he said likely came from reports and rumors he saw online, as he has not been announced to be involved in the movie in any meaningful way.

However, most of these spoilers do make sense if they were to come to pass when Secret Wars hits the big screen in 2027.

Secret Wars is an inherently Multiversal story, seeing multiple versions of the same character clashing in a battle for the survival of various timelines. So, it could make sense if actors like Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans returned to take on several roles in the film (despite Evans denying he has any MCU future).

This would lean into the movie's Multiverse trappings and play up the Variant trope that the MCU has been trying to convey in its Multiverse Saga.

As for Scarlet Witch and the X-Men names Claremont mentioned, Elizabeth Olsen has been teasing wanting to be brought back into the Marvel Studios fold over the last few months. And, with other legacy X-Men actors already confirmed for the upcoming Avengers duology, who is to say others may not be on the docket?