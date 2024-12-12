Is Chris Evans Playing A Villain Instead of Captain America In Avengers 5?

After the report that Chris Evans is returning for Avengers: Doomsday, many fans were too quick to assume he'll be back as Captain America.

Evans has been a staple of the MCU since 2011's Captain America: The First Avenger, even reappearing as Johnny Storm in this year's Deadpool & Wolverine.

However, his most beloved performance is as Steve Rogers, who was given a perfect ending in Avengers: Endgame and a chance to live a full life with Peggy Carter.

With the news of his return, fans are mixed on the idea of him coming back alongside Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom, possibly lessening the impact of his previous run.

It may be too early to truly pass any judgment as no outlet has indicated who Evans will be playing, putting several possibilities on the board.

Who Is Chris Evans Playing in Avengers 5?

Marvel

While many assumed Evans would reprise his iconic role as Steve Rogers in Avengers: Doomsday, there's a far more intriguing possibility: he could portray a villainous variant of Captain America, such as Captain Hydra.

In the comics, Hydra Cap is a dark version of Steve Rogers from an alternate universe who served the fascist organization Hydra instead of becoming the noble hero we know.

This sinister take on Captain America could position Evans as a secondary antagonist alongside Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom, creating a multiverse where familiar faces embody new, menacing roles.

This direction not only allows Evans to return in a fresh capacity but also aligns with Marvel Studios' storytelling in the Multiverse Saga. By introducing Captain Hydra, Avengers: Doomsday could explore a chilling "what if" scenario: what happens when Earth's mightiest heroes encounter twisted versions of their allies?

This approach mirrors the comic storyline where Hydra Cap infiltrated the main universe, deceiving Earth-616's heroes and leaving audiences questioning loyalties. Pairing Evans' Captain Hydra with Downey's Doctor Doom could add another layer of psychological conflict, as the Avengers face two former allies turned foes.

Tom Holland's Peter Parker being confused and bewildered by Tony and Steve... not being Tony and Steve sounds like a delight for moviegoers.

Alternatively, Evans could take on other roles, including characters he's played in past franchises. His brief appearance as the Human Torch in Deadpool & Wolverine opens the door for a multiversal reunion of Marvel characters across studios.

However, the choice to feature Evans as a villain may better suit the darker tone of Avengers: Doomsday. The film could really lean into this idea, introducing corrupt versions of the original Avengers, such as Hydra Cap, Thor Odinson, and even Maestro, an evil Hulk variant.

This potential lineup of dark doppelgängers would pit the Avengers against the darkest versions of themselves, raising the stakes for the climactic showdown.

Regardless of who Evans ultimately plays, his return in Avengers: Doomsday builds anticipation for a grand multiverse confrontation. DC Studios co-CEO and former Marvel director James Gunn recently called Downey's casting as Doom a "smart move," making it interesting to know how he may feel about Evans' return.

Whether as Captain Hydra or another variant, his role could set the stage for an emotional redemption arc in Avengers: Secret Wars, where the original Steve Rogers could return to inspire hope and unity.

As fans eagerly await more details, one thing is certain: Chris Evans' MCU return, similar to Downey's, will be met with fierce skepticism among critics.

Evans joins a loaded Avengers 5 cast, including Downey Jr., Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, Ebon Mass-Bachrach, Tom Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Anthony Mackie.

Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on May 1, 2026.