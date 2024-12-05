James Gunn Reveals His Real Thoughts On Robert Downey Jr. Playing Dr. Doom In the MCU

DC Studios' James Gunn has thoughts about Marvel bringing back Iron Man's Robert Downey Jr. as the MCU's new big bad.

When it comes to making creative decisions within the superhero genre, few people in Hollywood have the same experience (and fan respect) as James Gunn; and as the Guardians of the Galaxy director unveils the new DCU's kick-off project, he shared his thoughts about Marvel Studios' casting bombshell.

When asked about his reaction to Robert Downey Jr. playing Doctor Doom on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, James Gunn admitted, "It was a smart move:"

"I thought it was a smart move. I was excited about it. And I also love Robert, so I think that's cool. I think it's a great idea. I think there's nobody better than him."

At the 2024 San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel Studios stunned audiences when Iron Man's Robert Downey Jr. was revealed to be playing the iconic comic book villain, Victor von Doom.

When Downey explained why he was returning to return to Marvel as Doom, he claimed Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige brought up the idea, describing the executive as a "creative thinker."

James Gunn's comments suggest he feels the same way, an assessment that carries even more weight given his own brilliant casting decisions and that he now holds a similar position to Feige at DC Studios.

James Gunn and Robert Downey Jr.'s 2025 Competition?

This isn't the first time the Creature Commandos director has commented on Robert Downey Jr.'s MCU presence and what he brings to a franchise.

In discussing casting Chris Pratt as Starlord (via SlashFilm), James Gunn explained RDJ was his inspiration, saying he wanted someone who could take the character beyond what was on the page, "the same way Robert Downey Jr. did with Iron Man."

The big question now is whether James Gunn's first DC Studios film, Superman: Legacy, will have to compete with Robert Downey Jr.'s Doom debut in July 2025.

While Galactus, not Doom, is the villain of the upcoming film, reports claim Robert Downey Jr. is returning to the MCU next year due to the character's connection to Marvel's First Family.

If so, both Gunn and Downey will be dominating headlines when Superman hits the big screen on July 11, followed by The Fantastic Four: First Steps on July 25, 2026.