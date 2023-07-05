James Gunn Calls Out 1 Way Marvel Needs to Improve

According to DC Studios boss James Gunn, there's something that the MCU could do better.

Gunn's position is unique in that he wrote and directed both Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy and the DCU's Peacemaker and The Suicide Squad before being handed the keys to Warner Bros.' DCU reboot.

Now that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is complete with Superman: Legacy on the way, the comic book visionary shared his own feelings on what both franchises need to do in the future.

James Gunn Says How Marvel Can Improve

When asked about the differences between the MCU and DCU on the Inside of You podcast with Michael Rosenbaum, James Gunn revealed how both superhero franchises can improve.

But first, the DC Studios executive noted that, technically, the new DCU hasn't started as Blue Beetle is "the first DCU character" but the "first full DCU movie is Superman: [Legacy]" come 2025:

“… Because, relatively, the MCU and now the DCU in film, which really doesn’t start… I mean the first DCU character, for sure, is Blue Beetle, and the first full DCU movie is 'Superman: [Legacy]'."

Gunn also pointed out that the MCU is still "relatively new;" however, what he believes both the MCU and DCU need is "a wider range of tones:"

"Now that's happening, it's relatively new. The same thing with Marvel. I mean, even MCU is relatively new. So I don't know if there's any innate things about tone, because I think that what both MCU and DCU need to do is have a wider range of tones than they presently do. I think they work, but they could do a better job."

Not only does James Gunn's opinion carry more weight than most, but it also differs from the oft-repeated criticism of the MCU being too "cut and paste" in terms of structure.

Yes, it's true that the MCU regularly experiments with genres, but outside of a few select projects (including Guardians of the Galaxy), can the same be said in terms of tone?

It's also worth noting that Gunn's diagnosis tells audiences what he intends to do with his and Peter Safran's Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters.

From the little that has been revealed about Superman: Legacy, Creature Commandos, and The Brave and the Bold, it already sounds like all three will differ from one another in terms of tone.

The question now is whether these tonally varied projects can harmonize in terms of a single, cohesive universe.

And then, if so, whether the MCU will follow suit remains to be seen, if it hasn't already taken Gunn's advice.

Superman: Legacy arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.