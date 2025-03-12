Elizabeth Olsen Finally Gives Scarlet Witch Fans The Update They Have Been Waiting For

Scarlet Witch actress Elizabeth Olsen teased fans with the idea of her potential MCU return and we have a few ideas about which upcoming MCU projects she would be perfect for!

Olsen was last seen in her spell-binding Marvel role in 2022's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, as the rubble of the towering Mount Wundagore came tumbling down on top of her, seemingly leaving her for dead.

That does not mean she will be gone forever, though. Wanda (aka the Scarlet Witch) is set to be a part of Marvel Zombies later this year, and she was referenced several times in last year's Agatha All Along, but her proper live-action return has not yet come to pass.

Elizabeth Olsen Wants To Come Back to the MCU

Marvel Studios

After years of will-she-won't-she, Scarlet Witch star Elizabeth Olsen finally offered fans the most definitive indication she wants to return to the MCU yet.

Speaking in a conversation with Collider, Olsen revealed that she "[feels] very lucky [to have] been able to play a character for over 10 years" and would "love to keep doing more:"

"I do feel very lucky that I’ve been able to play a character for over 10 years of my life, and I’d love to keep doing more. But the animation thing, I feel like it’s a parallel world. I don’t really know how it intersects with what we do. But I’ve really enjoyed getting to play her over 10 years, and I continue to feel lucky that I have the opportunities I did, creatively."

She compared her experience working within the MCU to "how people feel when they get to do a TV show for a long time," adding that it was exciting to "blow it all up" the way they did in WandaVision and Doctor Strange 2:

"It’s really unusual. It’s something that’s been incredible. I assume it’s how people feel when they get to do a TV show for a long time. To be able to return to a character and continue to move them forward has been so much fun for me, especially because they gave me something like WandaVision to really blow it all up. And from there, Doctor Strange was such a wild and crazy turn."

The last fans heard about Olsen's MCU character, she was described as "off the table" by Marvel Studios executive Mary Livanos, but that does not mean she could potentially not be put back on the table at some point in the future.

Will the Scarlet Witch Ever Return?

With no confirmed next appearance for Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch, fans have been left to speculate about where she will next pop up in the MCU and how the comic book franchise will make her return make sense.

While she seemingly died at the end of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, there is evidence out there suggesting that perhaps her fate was not so definitive.

In her final scene of that movie, a brief puff of red smoke can be seen from beneath the rubble of Mount Wundagore. This could have been the Marvel spell-slinger teleporting out from beneath the rocks and saving herself in the process.

If that was the case, then Scarlet Witch may be just lying in wait for her next MCU adventure. The most logical place for her to appear next would be the upcoming pair of Avengers movies.

With much of the original Avengers team now sidelined for new characters, Wanda could prove to be a powerful binding force for Earth's Mightiest heroes, serving as a bridge between generations for the super-powered squad (read about how Scarlet Witch could get her own "I am Iron Man" moment in Avengers 5 here).

Another spot she may finally return is in a potential Young Avengers movie. The new Vision series is reported to set up the team of teenage heroes, potentially laying the ground work for one of its most famous comicbook stories.

The Children's Crusade storyline sees the Young Avengers team (headlined by Wanda's two sons Billy and Tommy Maximoff) searching for the Scarlet Witch after she has gone into hiding.

With characters from the Young Avengers being set up for big things going forward in the franchise and Scarlet Witch still missing, a Children's Crusade adaptation does not feel like too much of a stretch for the MCU if that is where the powers that be want to take it.