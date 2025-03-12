Avengers Doomsday Directors Tease MCU Disney+ Series Heroes Joining Avengers 5 & 6

The directors of Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday hinted at what fans can expect from Avengers 5 and Avengers 6 in terms of Disney+ heroes being included.

While nearly a dozen actors are confirmed for Avengers: Doomsday thus far, the cast for this movie is only expected to grow exponentially moving forward. Led by former Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr. as Victor Von Doom, this film is expected to be the MCU's biggest hit since 2019's Avengers: Endgame.

One question on fans' minds is how this movie and its successor, Avengers: Secret Wars, could utilize not only theatrical heroes but those originating on Disney+ as well. Now, as filming gears up to begin, directors Joe and Anthony Russo seem to have that idea on their minds as well.

Disney+ Heroes Coming to Avengers 5 & 6

Disney+

Speaking with TechRadar, Avengers: Doomsday directors Joe and Anthony Russo teased what fans can expect in terms of characters who may be in Avengers 5 and Avengers 6.

Asked about the idea of Disney+ characters being in their next two MCU movies, they did not dismiss the concept. Teasing that they will take the "comprehensive view of the MCU" for their storytelling, they told fans they can "read into that" however they want:

"In terms of what we're drawing on for our storytelling, we take the comprehensive view of the MCU...This is the universe we're telling a story within. You can read into that what you like."

This comes at a time when Marvel and Disney are starting to tease teams like the Young Avengers in real-world attractions. However, groups like this have not yet fully assembled on screen in the MCU.

Which Disney+ Heroes Will Show Up in Avengers 5 & 6?

Marvel Studios has introduced a plethora of heroes on Disney+. This includes characters like Kate Bishop, Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, Echo, Wiccan, Speed, and more.

The movies of the Multiverse Saga have already included a few major characters from the Disney+ side of things, highlighted by heroes like Ms. Marvel appearing in 2023's The Marvels. Fans hope this will be a stepping stone to more major streaming characters making their way over to the big screen.

More than anything, Marvel fans are eager to see different teams like the Young Avengers show up in the movies alongside Earth's Mightiest Heroes. Even with groups like the Fantastic Four and the X-Men expected as well, the expectation is for the next two Avengers films to have the most stacked casts in history.

As filming gets going for Avengers 5, more news could potentially tease which Disney+ characters will make their way over to the theatrical side for the first time in the coming weeks.

However, with the Russos' plan to keep shooting details under wraps, Marvel's secrecy tactics are sure to be as tight as ever to make sure no spoilers are leaked.

Avengers: Doomsday is due to hit theaters on May 1, 2026. Avengers: Secret Wars will then arrive about a year later on May 7, 2027.