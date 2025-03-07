Marvel Studios Reveals Plan To Shut Down Avengers: Doomsday Leaks & Set Photos

Avengers: Doomsday directors Joe and Anthony Russo are already preparing for how they will shut down any leaks or set photos fans may look for online.

Teased to be an "exciting" and "radical" outing for Marvel Studios, Doomsday will mark the MCU's first Avengers film since the 2019 mega-blockbuster Avengers: Endgame. With an expected massive cast of characters and an MCU veteran returning for an insane villainous role, there is plenty to look forward to.

As has been the case with past Avengers movies, Doomsday is expected to be filled with game-changing scenes and moments from start to finish. This means fans will be eager to find out more details long before its release, which makes the task of filming the fifth Avengers outing that much tougher.

How Marvel Plans To Stop Doomsday Leaks & Set Photos

Marvel Studios

As part of an interview with Collider, Avengers: Doomsday directors Joe and Anthony Russo addressed how they plan to combat leakers trying to reveal information and set photos from their movie.

Responding to concern about paparazzi taking pictures and videos, Joe proclaimed himself and his brother to be "pretty good about shutting that down." Anthony added that they've "sort of strategized to hopefully be effective with that" as they prepare to start filming and production.

Joe admitted that they will be "doing quite a bit" of filming on soundstages, not wanting any vital information about the movie to be revealed early. Neither he nor Anthony "want people getting photographs, so [they] are being pretty stringent" on how protected the Doomsday set is.

While there will be plenty of soundstage work, Anthony spoke on the pair's process behind finding real locations to use for filming as well. Those locations have been picked with that same level of secrecy in mind:

"The location work we are doing, we have picked those locations with that in mind, as well."

With nearly a dozen cast members already confirmed to appear in Doomsday, anticipation is building to see what new information will be revealed during production.

What To Expect in Avengers: Doomsday

Every past Avengers outing has had major secrets to keep due to their massive scale, and the case is sure to be the same for Doomsday, if not more so.

Naturally, fans are already dying to get their first look at Robert Downey Jr. in his MCU return as Victor Von Doom, who will be the Multiverse Saga's ultimate big bad. Even with the mixed reaction to his casting, having him back in the MCU is going to be a major selling point as Earth's Mightiest Heroes reassemble.

Also on fans' minds is who exactly will be involved in this movie outside of Downey, as an entirely new team of Avengers will have to join forces to save the universe.

Marvel is steadily assembling Avengers 5's massive roster, including veterans like Chris Evans and Hayley Atwell along with newcomers like the MCU's Fantastic Four. Benedict Cumberbatch has also indicated an appearance by Doctor Strange, and most expect Captains America and Marvel to be there for the ride as well.

Storywise, this film will help set up 2027's Avengers: Secret Wars, which is likely to see multiple universes colliding and possibly in danger of being destroyed. Viewers could see the first signs of that in Doomsday, particularly with Doom exerting an insane amount of power as he enacts whatever plan he has in store.

With over a year until this movie is released and multiple other MCU movies coming before it, plenty of mystery still remains on what specifically will happen in the plot. However, considering its place as the first Avengers outing in what will be seven years, expectations are through the multiversal roof for its story.

Avengers: Doomsday is due to hit theaters on May 1, 2026.