Spider-Man: Brand New Day - All Popcorn Buckets & Theather Merch Revealed By AMC, Cinemark, Regal & More

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is joining the popcorn bucket craze, with theater chains including AMC, Regal, Cinemark, and Marcus Theatres revealing exclusive merch for the wall-crawler’s big-screen return. Popcorn buckets have grown into a phenomenon of their own in recent years, turning a trip to the movies into a chance to bring home a collectible souvenir. Few heroes suit the trend better than Spider-Man, whose mask, suit, and webs give designers plenty to play with.

Brand New Day brings back Tom Holland’s Peter Parker four years after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, following a hero who protects a New York City that no longer remembers him while strange changes to his powers begin to surface. Destin Daniel Cretton directed the film, which also stars Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jon Bernthal, and Mark Ruffalo. Spider-Man: Brand New Day will premiere in theatres on Friday, July 31, and fans trooping into theatres that day will have the chance to take home exciting collectibles.

AMC’s Spider-Man Head Bucket Leads Popcorn Lineup

AMC’s selection of exclusives runs deeper than most other chains'. The Spider-Man Head is a popcorn bucket molded after the hero’s mask, complete with raised webbing and large white eyes, while the Spidey Suit bucket takes a more traditional shape wrapped in the costume’s red-and-blue design with a black spider emblem on the front.

AMC

The Thwip Cup with Action Straw is the most playful of the group. The drink cup pairs comic-style skyline art with a light-up Spider-Man topper that swings on the straw. AMC also offers a cup with a mystery topper featuring three Spider-Man poses (swinging, crouching, or hanging upside down), along with a Thwip blanket covered in vintage comic panels.

AMC

AMC has not announced pricing for its collectibles yet. Fans who attend the chain’s Opening Night Event on Thursday, July 30, will also take home a pair of collectible Spider-Man socks with a Dolby Cinema ticket purchase.

Regal’s Wall Crawler Popcorn Tin Is a Head-Turner

Regal

Regal’s Wall Crawler popcorn tin quickly became the most talked-about piece of its entire lineup when it was revealed. The tin is shaped like a New York walk-up building, with a fire escape on its side, a deli-grocery wordmark awning at street level, and a sculpted Spider-Man scaling the brick wall. It comes filled with a large popcorn and will be sold at participating Regal locations.

Regal

The chain’s Premium Collectible Combo pairs a lidded bucket designed after Spider-Man’s mask with a cup wrapped in his costume pattern, both filled with popcorn and soda. A close look at the mask artwork reveals a hidden detail, as Scorpion appears reflected in Spider-Man’s eye. The villain, played by Michael Mando, is one of the many antagonists appearing in the film.

Regal

Regal also has a Collectible Combo, which serves popcorn in a comic-art tin alongside a cup crowned with a Spidey drink topper, plus two drinkware options sold separately: a 32oz 3D mask bottle and a 32oz color-changing cup with ice.

Regal

Prices for these items have yet to appear on the chain’s promotional page, but looking at the size of Regal's Wall Crawler popcorn tin, prices are likely to range from $35 to $40.

Cinemark’s Webbed Hand Container Holds Popcorn & Soda

Cinemark’s headline item is the Spider-Man Combo Container, a sculpted webbed hand caught mid-thwip. Popcorn fills the cone of webbing firing from the glove, while a drink slot rests inside the wrist with a straw running up through the middle.

The container comes with a free same-day refill, a perk that extends to the chain’s dark blue popcorn tub with lid. That bucket features a tiny Spider-Man figure dangling upside down from its web-textured cover. There's also a popcorn tin and cup combo decorated with classic comic panels, which includes the same bonus.

Cinemark

A mask-molded 32oz bottle and a comic-art blanket round out the concession stand offerings. Individual prices have not been shared, though Cinemark did put a number on its XD Super Ticket. The $40 bundle includes admission to a Thursday, July 30 XD screening, an exclusive XD mini poster, a Spider-Man suction phone mount, an exclusive Spider-Man hat, a medium drink, and popcorn served in a 130oz tin. The package is on sale at select theaters.

Marcus Theatres Reveals Prices for Its Spider-Man Collection

Marcus Theatres skipped the waiting game and listed its full Spider-Man: Brand New Day collection online with prices attached. The priciest piece is the 65oz Web Shooter snack and drink Container at $49.99, the chain’s version of the sculpted webbed hand. It pairs the popcorn-filled web with a 24oz wrist-mounted drink cup and straw.

Marcus

Marcus also has a 130oz Building Popcorn Bucket available for $28.99, featuring the same deli-grocery design as Regal’s Wall Crawler tin. There's also a 130oz popcorn bucket with a web lid for $22.99, which shows Spider-Man in action against a blue web pattern beneath a clear lid molded like his webs.

Smaller items include a 32oz character cup with Spider-Man perched on the lid for $14.99, a 32oz color-changing totem cup that shifts from white to red for the same price, and a 32oz molded textured bottle shaped like the hero’s mask for $19.99. A bundle containing a 40x50-inch web-patterned blanket and a 6-inch Spider-Man plush costs $39.99. Every item in the Marcus collection is available for purchase on their online shop and ships starting Monday, July 27.