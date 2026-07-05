'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' Will Release 7 Different Versions In Theaters

Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios are going to release seven different versions of Spider-Man: Brand New Day in theaters, meaning fans could go see the film seven times and get a different experience each time. It may be surprising, but Spider-Man: Brand New Day is seemingly flying a bit under the radar in the grand scheme of things in 2026. The movie's predecessor, Spider-Man: No Way Home, was such a massive release with so much speculation surrounding it that Brand New Day pales in comparison. It also doesn't help that Marvel Studios is also releasing Avengers: Doomsday later this year, which is rightfully in the top spot regarding anticipation.

Even still, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is expected to be a major hit at the box office when it debuts on July 31. It may not pull in the numbers that No Way Home did, but many still think it will hit the $1 billion mark worldwide.

To help Brand New Day get a bit of a boost at the box office, Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures have decided to release the film in multiple ways. Ideally, this will get moviegoers, Spider-Man fans, and MCU diehards to return to the theater multiple times so that they can experience Brand New Day in different ways. Ultimately, the story of the movie won't be changed at all across the different versions, just the way they can be viewed and the experience as a whole.

All 7 Ways Fans Can Watch Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Standard

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When people go to buy tickets for a movie, they have the option to see the film they want with all kinds of bells and whistles. Yes, this changes the moviegoing experience, but there is also always the standard format to fall back on. Of course, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is being released in a standard format all throughout the world, and the largest number of available tickets (and likely tickets sold) will come in this format.

The standard format is simply where a movie is shown in its most basic and raw form. The seats don't move, there is no 3D, and the aspect ratio hasn't been changed to show more in a shot.

However, it is important to note that it has been confirmed that Brand New Day will be sent to theaters with two different aspect ratios for standard screenings. If a theater uses a flat screen, fans will see it in 1.90:1, and if the theater has a scope screen, the movie will be played in 2.39:1. Essentially, 1.90:1 will include everything that 2.39:1 does, but will include additional portions of each shot at the bottom of the frame.

IMAX

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Marvel and Sony will also be releasing Brand New Day in IMAX format. Essentially, if someone sees a movie in IMAX, they get to watch the film on a much bigger screen than normal. As far as the actual shots go, IMAX makes it so that more can be seen vertically. If a movie utilizes IMAX's full potential, it can include 40% more of each shot than the standard aspect ratio.

Marvel has released multiple films in IMAX in the past, and the format itself has become increasingly popular over the years. For fans who want full immersion without any of the special formats like 4DX or 3D, IMAX is the way to go.

D-Box/4DX

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Fans will also get the chance to experience Spider-Man: Brand New Day in both D-Box and 4DX. These theatrical experiences are somewhat similar to each other, but are absolutely not the same.

For example, D-Box is all about seat motion. Moviegoers who sit in D-Box seats get to feel what is happening on the screen due to the movement of their seats. When Spidey is taking part in a major on-screen brawl or is in the midst of a car chase in Brand New Day, the D-Box seats could rumble or even tilt.

4DX, on the other hand, is a multisensory experience that is more like a theme park attraction. Like D-Box, 4DX has seat motion, but it also allows the viewer to receive environmental effects like water, scents, fog, etc. The motions of the seats are also much more noticeable, as they try to make the viewer feel like they are a part of the film. For example, if Spider-Man were to get punched in the movie, the 4DX version of the film could make the audience feel a slight hit in the back from the 4DX chair.

Dolby Cinema

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Dolby Cinema is another movie format in which Brand New Day will be shown. Like IMAX, Dolby Cinema does not rely on environmental effects or seat movement to deliver an enhanced theatrical experience. Instead, viewers experience the picture in Dolby Vision, a highly specialized dual-laser projection that offers the most vivid picture.

In terms of sound, Dolby Cinema enhances that too, as it uses Dolby Atmos to create the most effective surround-sound possible. Specifically, 64 speakers are placed around the auditorium so that the surround sound is as accurate as possible in terms of placement.

ScreenX

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ScreenX was designed to deliver the most immersive screen experience possible, and with Spider-Man: Brand New Day getting ScreenX releases, that means audience members should literally feel like they are swinging throughout New York City alongside their friendly neighborhood Spider-Man.

ScreenX uses a standard-format movie screen for its main picture. However, it also adds one more projection screen to each side of the main screen, creating a 270-degree panoramic viewing experience. Since the side screens are tilted inward, ScreenX makes it so you are watching the movie even in your peripheral vision, enhancing immersion.

3D/RealD 3D

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3D is definitely in contention for the most popular way to watch a film (alongside standard format and IMAX), so it is no surprise that Spider-Man: Brand New Day is getting a 3D release in theaters around the world.

Most likely, everyone has experienced at least one flick in 3D, but for those who haven't, a special pair of glasses makes the main objects on the screen look as though you can reach out and touch them. It makes things specifically engaging when there is an extremely tense scene going on, as it feels like you are right there beside the characters.

Cinemark XD

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The easiest way to describe Cinemark XD is that it is Cinemark's version of IMAX. Essentially, in a Cinemark XD showing, the screen is wall-to-wall and ceiling-to-floor, appearing as though whatever is being shown is larger than life. The premium format also includes surround sound and enhanced audio quality, making it even more immersive.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in Cinemark XD, where applicable, so fans who buy a ticket in that format will more or less be watching the movie on a bigger screen than everyone else.