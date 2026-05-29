Spider-Man: Brand New Day Just Solved Its Biggest Release Issue

Spider-Man: Brand New Day secured a promising release schedule in a major international market. Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures' latest collaboration, starring Tom Holland's Spider-Man, is set to be released in the United States on July 31, but Brand New Day has already been confirmed to release two days early (July 29) in international markets, such as Germany and the Philippines. Adding to the movie's already strong global momentum, driven by intrigue surrounding its plot and cast of characters, the film has secured a promising theatrical release in another key territory.

Sony Pictures (via ComicBookMovie) officially released a brand new poster for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, confirming that the film is set for release in China.

This means that the China Film Administration has approved the movie's release in the country. An exact release date has yet to be announced, but many expect the film's release to align closely with the global release date of July 31.

Marvel Studios/Sony Pictures

Brand New Day's theatrical release in China was surprising, especially since Spider-Man: No Way Home was not released there. Chinese authorities requested edits to remove prominent Statue of Liberty scenes, but Sony and Marvel declined, leading the film to skip the market entirely.

While skipping China reduced the film's potential box-office earnings, Sony's decision proved less costly than it might have been in previous years, as American films have generally underperformed in that market compared to earlier highs.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was the first MCU film released in China after a long gap. Since then, other films from Phases 4 and 5 have also been released in China, including Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, The Marvels, Deadpool & Wolverine, Captain America: Brave New World, and The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

As part of the marketing push for Brand New Day this week, Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios also released two new posters for the Japanese market, featuring exciting taglines that preview Peter Parker's journey in the film.

The promotion for Spider-Man: Brand New Day is heating up at the right time, meaning that a second trailer could arrive soon. The film stars Tom Holland, Sadie Sink, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Mark Ruffalo, Jon Bernthal, Michael Mando, and many more.

What Spider-Man: Brand New Day's Release In China Truly Means for the Spidey Franchise

Marvel Studios/Sony Pictures

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's release in China is a significant financial and strategic win for the Spider-Man franchise.

No Way Home grossed $1.921 billion worldwide without China. With a China release, it would have earned way more. This makes Brand New Day's approval for China especially meaningful, as it unlocks significant additional earning potential for the new "Day" trilogy.

Brand New Day's looming release in China means that there are no prominent scenes that need to be censored or removed this time around. This is crucial because it boosts Brand New Day's global box-office potential, potentially surpassing No Way Home's tally.

A Spider-Man film, with its broad appeal, action, and star-studded cast, is perfectly positioned to perform well in the Chinese market.

Overall, Brand New Day's potential success in China could strengthen the Sony-Marvel partnership by demonstrating a smoother path through regulatory approvals, delivering stronger box-office returns, and leading to more sequels down the line. It reinforces the idea that Spider-Man remains Marvel and Sony's most bankable hero.