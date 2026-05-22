Spider-Man: Brand New Day Posters Reveal 2 Official Taglines

The new international poster for Spider-Man: Brand New Day reveals the movie's official taglines, and both point straight to the kind of MCU Spider-Man comic fans have been asking for. Set for theatrical release on July 31, the upcoming Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures sequel picks up four years after the world-shaking ending of Spider-Man: No Way Home, with Tom Holland's Peter Parker now living in a New York that no longer remembers who he is.

A Japanese poster for Spider-Man: Brand New Day reveals one of the taglines as, "Even if no one remembers me, I’ll keep protecting." The artwork shows a close shot of Spider-Man’s masked face, with Zendaya’s MJ appearing in a reflection inside one of the lenses, a clear nod to the heartbreak driving Peter Parker’s story this time around.

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Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios also recently shared a new poster, with a caption "The world has forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn’t forgotten them," echoing the same sentiments as this tagline. The web-slinger keeps suiting up even though everyone who ever knew him, including MJ, Ned Leeds, and Happy Hogan, no longer recognizes him.

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Another Japanese poster reveals the second tagline for Brand New Day as, "Now, his true power awakens." The poster shows Spider-Man leaping above a group of red-clad ninjas of The Hand.

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This tagline is even more intriguing as it ties directly to scenes from Brand New Day's trailer, which teased that Peter Parker’s powers are evolving in unexpected and dangerous ways, sending him to Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner for help.

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Director Destin Daniel Cretton, who previously helmed Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, is at the helm of Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The cast brings back Tom Holland as Peter Parker, Zendaya as MJ, and Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, with Jon Bernthal making his theatrical debut as Frank Castle from his Netflix and Disney+ Punisher run. Joining them are Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner, Michael Mando as Mac Gargan, Tramell Tillman as William Metzger, plus Sadie Sink and Liza Colón-Zayas in roles Marvel Studios has yet to confirm.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's Taglines Hint at the Perfect MCU Peter Parker

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For years, Marvel fans pushed for a Tom Holland version of Peter Parker that played closer to the comics. The first three MCU Spider-Man films placed him inside a world of Stark gadgets, Avengers cameos, and constant adult supervision. The Spider-Man: Brand New Day taglines suggest a very different Peter Parker. He's on his own, nobody knows his name, and he keeps doing the job anyway. This is the version of the character comic readers know best.

The Spider-Man comics are fun to follow because life beats Peter down, making him a very relatable character. Rent is overdue, his love life falls apart, the day job barely covers anything, and his boss usually has it out for the web-slinger. Footage from the Brand New Day trailer already shows Peter depressed and alone as he watches another man take the love of his life away from him. Pair that with the new taglines, and it becomes pretty clear that Marvel Studios and Sony are putting Tom Holland’s Peter Parker through the kind of personal pain comic readers have wanted to see for years.

More excitingly, the second tagline about his true power awakening hints at the most powerful Peter Parker the MCU has ever seen. Peter's genes are mutating fast, giving him several advantages he didn’t have before. He now has organic webbing, which means he doesn’t have to deal with running out of web fluid when taking down bad guys. The MCU's Spider-Man is getting a much-needed glow-up, and comic book fans will love it.