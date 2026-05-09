Spider-Man: Brand New Day's Trailer Omits 6 Exciting Scenes From the Leaked Trailer

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's official trailer did not include major scenes from the previously leaked trailer that made headlines last year. The anticipation for Tom Holland's upcoming solo Spider-Man movie is through the roof, and the leaked trailer only amplified it by revealing what's next for the MCU's web-slinger after the game-changing ending of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The leaked trailer featured notable sequences, including a voiceover from Sadie Sink's mystery character and a glimpse of Peter Parker's battles with the villains. It makes a lot of sense why Brand New Day's official trailer didn't include some of these scenes, so as not to spoil the real deal behind Sink's MCU character.

Every Major Scene Cut from Spider-Man: Brand New Day's Official Trailer

Spider-Man Gets the Key to the City

Sony Pictures

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's leaked trailer revealed an alternate scene in which Spider-Man receives the keys to the city from newly elected Mayor Sheila Rivera (Zabryna Guevara).

While the core moment remains the same in the official trailer, the leak used a wider establishing shot of the ceremony, whereas the final version uses a tighter close-up.

It's possible that this sequence is part of the montage of Spider-Man fighting crime and saving New York before the confirmed four-year time jump to 2028, inching closer to the events of Avengers: Doomsday. This moment is also significant because it positions Spider-Man as a public hero once again.

Spider-Man Fights the Hand

Sony Pictures

Part of the early montage of the leaked Brand New Day trailer showed an alternate cut of Marvel's web-slinger fighting Tarantula on the side of a building.

The following shot showed Spider-Man fighting the Hand inside a different building, presumably the continuation of the epic sequence seen in the official trailer, where Spider-Man leaps into action against the ninjas in a stylized shot.

Given that the leak provided more context, the footage strongly suggests that other MCU characters, presumably the Punisher or even Daredevil, are present in this battle sequence, which could drum up excitement among fans.

Sadie Sink's Full Reveal

Sony Pictures

Sadie Sink's scene from the leaked Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer was the biggest change. The leak showed Sink's mystery character having a prominent moment with clear dialogue, suggesting that she is one of the villains because she is antagonizing Peter Parker:

"You're a mess, Spider-Man. Don't get in my way. Otherwise, it won't just be your friends who don't remember who Peter Parker is."

This dialogue essentially confirms that Sink's MCU character has powers, further alluding to the growing suspicion that she is playing Jean Grey.

This was unlike the official trailer because the main footage reduced her to brief, mysterious glimpses and removed her voiceover entirely to preserve secrets about her character (read more about all of the official looks at Sadie Sink's mystery MCU character in Spider-Man: Brand New Day).

Scorpion's Escape

Sony Pictures

The leak featured a clear shot of Michael Mando as Mac Gargan in a prison suit during a helicopter escape, confirming that someone else helped him escape (presumably Tombstone).

This reveal actually aligned with set photos of a high-stakes prison breakout sequence involving Gargan, The Hand, and the Department of Damage Control.

Meanwhile, the official trailer already showed Gargan out of prison and suited up as the MCU's Scorpion fighting Spider-Man.

MJ is Disturbed

Sony Pictures

A major sequence featuring Zendaya's MJ was included in the leak of the Brand New Day trailer, showing her visibly scared and disturbed in her apartment. This was cut from the final version to avoid spoilers, as it might allude to a major reveal about Spider-Man, Ned, or another character entirely.

Some have theorized that this sequence may tie into MJ witnessing Peter's transformation into Man-Spider, discovering lingering traces of Peter's secret identity, or reacting to a villain inside her apartment who is about to either attack or abduct her as bait for Spider-Man.

Given MJ's strong intuition and history of piecing together clues, this disturbed apartment scene could hint that she's finally realizing Peter Parker is Spider-Man. Unfortunately, the revelation may come too late because a villain, possibly Scorpion, could be on the verge of abducting her, raising personal and emotional stakes for her and Peter.

A Glimpse of Hulk's Rampage

Sony Pictures

Hulk is nowhere to be found in the official trailer of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, but the leaked footage provided a potential glimpse of Hulk's rampage in New York.

The leaked trailer ended with Spider-Man dodging cars being thrown at him while missiles were going off in the streets of New York. It's possible that Punisher is present somewhere amid Hulk's rampage, potentially firing his guns toward the Green Goliath while assisting Spider-Man.

The leaked trailer's final sequence delivered a standout comedic beat between Spider-Man and the Punisher. In the moment, a visibly confused Peter Parker gets hilariously called out by Frank Castle, who tells him, "I'm saving your ass. Can't you see that?"

This sequence perfectly captures the odd-couple dynamic of Spider-Man and the Punisher in the film, which could prove crucial in their looming fight against the Hulk and the film's other villains.