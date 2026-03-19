Spider-Man: Brand New Day Trailer May Be Hiding Major Cameo Spoilers

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's trailer has sparked theories that Marvel Studios has digitally removed surprise characters and cameos from one shot. In the final months leading up to No Way Home, much of the discussion centered on which of the rumored cameos would pull through. The answer ended up being most of them, with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's Spider-Men coming back in major supporting roles, Charlie Cox having a legal cameo as Matt Murdock, and even Tom Hardy's Venom popping up for a symbiotic post-credits scene.

The first trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day has left some fans convinced that a secret cameo or two has been edited out of the sneak peek. The mystery stems from a glimpse of Tom Holland's Spider-Man fighting members of the Hand, an ancient organization of ninjas that debuted in the MCU on Netflix's Daredevil.

Marvel Studios

On a closer inspection of the Hand's charge through the skies, it appears that several ninjas aren't moving toward or even looking at Spider-Man above them, but rather have their sights directly beneath him on nothing in particular.

Marvel Studios

This curious Brand New Day trailer detail has many fans reflecting on the lead-up to No Way Home, in which Sony and Marvel went to great lengths to hide Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's surprise returns despite major leaks.

One such moment came as Tobey and Andrew were edited out of the Statue of Liberty-set final battle to preserve their secret appearances while still teasing No Way Home's climactic moment. That left fans with something of a giveaway that something was amiss, as Lizard and Electro were spotted attacking thin air.

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Marvel Studios has been known to misdirect moviegoers with its trailers, reportedly having "digitally erased" spoilers from Avengers: Doomsday's latest teasers. Fans will be waiting until Spider-Man: Brand New Day hits theaters on July 31 to discover if history is repeating itself, even without the Multiverse's involvement.

Is Spider-Man: Brand New Day Hiding Any Huge Cameos?

Fans shouldn't hold their breath for Charlie Cox's Daredevil to appear in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, as the Man Without Fear is officially missing out on the summer blockbuster just months after Daredevil: Born Again Season 2.

In many ways, Daredevil feels like a perfect fit for Spider-Man 4, especially after his cameo as Peter Parker's lawyer in No Way Home. Even with the Hand reportedly also being resurrected for Born Again Season 3, it sadly seems unlikely that Daredevil and Spider-Man's team-up is right around the corner.

One contender to join the web-slinger in fighting the Hand is Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova, as scooper Daniel Richtman reported that the New Avengers' lead will appear in Spider-Man 4, but details on her role remain under wraps.

It's entirely possible that Brand New Day's Hand-infused face-off isn't hiding any big cameos, and the positioning of some of the ninjas is just a little odd. But, if it were, the more obvious answer to Spider-Man's invisible ally would be Jon Bernthal's Punisher or Sadie Sink's mystery character.

Marvel Studios

The Hand appears a second time in the trailer to fight Spider-Man in a prison, presumably the same facility set to face a prison break through "mind-controlled Damage Control agents." As that sequence is rumored to involve Sink and Bernthal, either would make more sense to cut from this scene, especially since the studio is holding back on fully showcasing the Stranger Things star for now.

There is no doubt that Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios are, as always, keeping some big secrets when it comes to Spider-Man: Brand New Day, many of which won't be spilled until the movie's release on July 31. Still, moviegoers should temper expectations for any shocks on the level of Tobey and Andrew's returns.