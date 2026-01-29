Marvel Studios Reportedly Edited Avengers: Doomsday Trailers To Hide Major Spoilers

Multiple reports have claimed that Marvel Studios edited Avengers: Doomsday's recently released fourth trailer to hide spoilers from fans. The fourth (and final) teaser for Marvel's 2026 mega-movie was just put up online, focusing on Letitia Wright's Black Panther, her fellow Wakandans, and, oddly enough, Ebon Moss Bachrach's The Thing from Fantastic Four: First Steps.

This latest look at the movie is as cryptic as the other three released to the public thus far, but it has taken things a step further, as audiences accuse the trailer of intentionally misleading fans by cutting out specific elements from scenes.

The Wakandan/Fantastic Four Avengers: Doomsday trailer has drawn some skeptical eyes since its appearance online. Reports from noted insiders, such as ManaByte and Alex Perez, have some thinking that several scenes in the new footage have been doctored to avoid spoiling fans.

X user Manabyte posited online that it seems "the F4’s rocket and [Doctor] Doom" were seemingly "digitally erased" from the trailer, with several conspicuous empty spots appearing in some shots.

The Cosmic Circus' Alex Perez added even more fuel to this speculative fire, playing on Trailer 4's hilarious greeting between Winston Duke's M'Baku and Ebon Moss-Bachrach's Ben Grimm, writing "Victor Von Doom, Latveria." The industry vet also reshared a post from back in December in which he warned fans to be wary of Marvel Studios' habits of altering footage specifically for trailer use.

The two shots that have been brought up in this conversation among fans are the opening one, in which Letitia Wright's Black Panther walks out onto a desert plain, and another with The Thing oddly placed in the frame, with a large empty space over his shoulder.

Doomsday director Joe and Anthony Russo even chimed in on the conversation, telling fans to "pay attention" to the four trailers, suggesting that there may be more to the footage released than initially thought.

While these questionable sequences may ultimately prove to have nothing unusual about them, given Marvel's history, fans know they must be vigilant when it comes to these sorts of things. Marvel Studios has a proven track record of digitally altering trailer footage to hide spoilers from fans.

Infamously, the Avengers: Infinity War trailer was edited to include Mark Ruffalo's Hulk in the movie's final battle (a sequence in which Hulk was not present in the final film).

And one cannot forget the Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer snafu, in which Garfield and Maguire were removed from the trailer, but a specific punch from one of them was not, instantly setting off alarm bells among fans.

The full fourth Avengers: Doomsday trailer can be seen below:

Avengers: Doomsday comes to theaters on December 18. The latest entry into the long-running Avengers film franchise will bring multiple realities' worth of heroes together to take on a Multiversal threat in Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom. Doomday stars returning MCU mainstays like Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, and Anthony Mackie, alongside newcomers to the franchise like Florence Pugh, Channing Tatum, and Pedro Pascal.

What Is Avengers: Doomsday Trailer 4 Hiding?

Marvel Studios

Of course, it is always fun when fans catch Marvel Studios in the act, seeing them cover something up in one of its trailers, but even more exciting is speculating over what this specific edit could be hiding. It is worth mentioning that there has been no official confirmation that Avengers: Doomsday trailer 4 has been digitally altered in any way, but reports seem to be leaning in that direction.

The two things being thrown around are Doctor Doom himself as well as the Fantastic Four rocketship. Fans have already seen that a Fantastic Four rocket will appear in the upcoming movie, thanks to its appearance in the Thunderbolts* post-credit scene. So, if The Thing is going to be in Wakanda, greeting Shuri and the Talokanil, then why wouldn't one assume the F4 rocket would be present as well?

What is more curious is the mention of Doctor Doom being composited out of the trailer as well. Thus far, fans have only seen the heroes of Avengers: Doomsday in its various trailers. Meanwhile, Robert Downey Jr.'s masked supervillain has remained hidden.

If he is present in Wakanda, alongside Ben Grimm, perhaps this moment comes during as realities collide in one of the film's Incursions. Looking around at the trailer's dusty surroundings, some are thinking this could actually be the underwater kingdom of Talokan, just without the water.

Perhaps with Doom's emergence and universes colliding, an Incursion evaporated all of the water enveloping the sea-bound civilization.

What will be interesting to see moving forward is if Doom was just cut out of this trailer. There have been some theories circulating that Doom may have been removed from every one of these trailers, with that being the key point the Russos are telling audiences to pay attention to, but that remains purely hearsay at this point.