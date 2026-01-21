Avengers: Doomsday Fan-Made Trailer Finally Unites Avengers, X-Men & Fantastic Four

Marvel fans have taken matters into their own hands, crafting their own Avengers: Doomsday trailer featuring the film's central set of super-powered teams. Doomsday has been confirmed to bring together the likes of the Avengers, X-Men, and Fantastic Four for an epic clash across the Marvel Multiverse. Yet the marketing surrounding the movie (at least so far) has kept things relatively sparse.

Marvel Studios recently completed a rollout that included four hero-themed teasers for the upcoming comic book film, including sneak peeks at Steve Rogers, Thor, the X-Men, and Black Panther. However, fans still have not received one mega-trailer, showcasing the massive scale of the movie's central heroic cast.

Luckily, MCU fans are an enterprising bunch, and a new fan-made trailer for the film has done it for Marvel Studios. Marvel insider Alex Perez (who is best known for his MCU movie and TV scoops) put together his own Avengers: Doomsday trailer, finally giving fans the epic universe-spanning look at the movie they have been craving.

The roughly two-minute video is a combination of previously released footage for the film, as well as various moments from across the MCU repurposed for the sake of this fan-made trailer.

It includes characters not only seen in the four Doomsday teasers released so far, but also heroes such as the Yelena Belova-led New Avengers, the entire Fantastic Four team, and even more X-Men than those showcased in their brief glimpse at the movie.

It even tees up Doctor Doom as the movie's central villain—something the official trailers have yet to do—refashioning some previous Tony Stark dialogue spoken by Robert Downey Jr. and attaching it to the iconic Marvel big bad.

Watch the full fan-made trailer below:

All four officially released Avengers: Doomsday trailers are now publicly available online. The new film from returning Marvel directors The Russo Brothers is set to come to theaters on December 18. No further teasers from the film have been confirmed at this time.

When Will Fans Get the Ultimate Avengers: Doomsday Trailer?

Marvel Studios

While the Avengers: Doomsday teasers have been fun, seeing a fan-made trailer combining all of them (with some added footage for good measure) will almost surely have members of the MCU faithful wishing for more.

Luckily, this is just the beginning of the Avengers: Doomsday marketing cycle. A trailer like the one made by Alex Perez is on the way; it is just a matter of when.

After these seemingly disparate teasers for the upcoming film, Marvel Studios' next major release will likely do its best to bring these elements together, giving fans their first taste of Doctor Doom. A studio can only do the cryptic tease thing for so long, and Avengers: Doomsday has already hit that mark in spades.

The next time fans will see the movie has not been confirmed, but it has been speculated that it could come sooner than later. The most likley place for a full-length Doomsday trailer would be the Super Bowl, where studios often bring out their best and brightest for the biggest TV event of the year.

Super Bowl LX will take place on Sunday, February 8, and Doomsday could make for a fun addition to the game day festivities. This trailer would likely combine footage from the four teasers to date, adding some Doctor Doom footage to make it feel wholly new.