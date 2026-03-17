Daredevil Born Again Reveals Bullseye’s Redemption In Season 2 Promo

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2's latest promo confirmed Bullseye's redemption arc is coming, but not in a conventional sense. The psychotic assassin Benjamin Poindexter, aka Bullseye, became an instant fan-favorite after the third and final season of Netflix's Daredevil. He was only added to Born Again after the Hollywood strikes and a creative overhaul to Season 1 with a major role that saw him hired by Vanessa Fisk to kill Foggy Nelson in the premiere, before later trying and failing to assassinate Vincent D'Onofrio's Mayor Wilson Fisk.

A new promo for Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 pieced together Matt Murdock's heroic front in a collage, including the Man Without Fear, Karen Paige, Jessica Jones, Swordsman, Angela del Toro/White Tiger, Jack Duquesne, and, to the surprise of many, Wilson Bethel's Bullseye. The promo goes on to tease Bullseye's redemption as he can be heard saying, "I'm gonna make things right."

Bethel addressed his MCU redemption in a Q&A for Born Again Season 2's official press notes that were provided to The Direct. He stated that Bullseye is a "little misguided in his idea of what redemption looks like:"

"At the end of Season 1, Dex has just tried to assassinate Fisk, but ended up shooting Matt Murdock instead. He’s a man on the run, he’s spun out of place, and he’s not doing well. And where we find him at the beginning of Season 2 is with a renewed sense of purpose. He has a guiding light and what he perceives to be a redemption arc for himself. He’s a little misguided in his idea of what redemption looks like, but strictly from Dex’s perspective, this is his version of redemption."

Fans have been certain that Bullseye was heading for redemption in Phase 6 since Bethel and Cox were spotted side by side in their vigilante attire during Season 2's production in April 2025. The trailers have also confirmed that he will once again be fighting Wilson Fisk's Anti-Vigilante Task Force (AVTF), including in a diner.

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Bullseye seems to be using ordinary diner cutlery, combined with his uniquely precise aim, to brutally take on AVTF agents. After the returning Netflix villain tried to kill Fisk in Season 1, only to be saved by Matt Murdock, it's likely he will be in the New York mayor's crosshairs this season.

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That's not to say that Daredevil and Bullseye will be completely allied in Season 2, as previous promos showcased the two vigilantes fighting at what looks to be Fogwell's Gym, where Mayor Fisk will take part in a charity boxing event.

One has to wonder if Bullseye plans to crash the event to try and kill Fisk once again, one for Daredevil to once again thwart those efforts due to his no-kill rule.

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Born Again Season 2 will premiere on Tuesday, March 24, with new episodes coming to Disney+ weekly. This season will serve as more of a sequel to the Netflix show than ever before, as Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones returns to the fray, along with even more Daredevil villains than just Bullseye.

How Bullseye Is Replacing The Punisher in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2

Despite only appearing in the three episodes of Daredevil: Born Again's first outing that were crafted after the creative overhaul, Wilson Bethel's Bullseye drove the season forward in a major way. Not only did he kill Matt Murdock's best friend, Foggy Nelson, but it was his assassination attempt against Mayor Wilson Fisk that allowed him to declare martial law and consolidate absolute power in New York.

That left Dex going into hiding ahead of Born Again Season 2, where Bullseye will return with a new comic-accurate suit and seeking his own twisted kind of "redemption," according to Bethel. Based on the footage so far, it's easy to imagine that, in his eyes, redemption means killing Wilson and Vanessa Fisk, likely along with as many of the AVTF officers as possible.

That could lead to an interesting conflict between Daredevil and Bullseye, each taking very different approaches vigilanteeism. However, Marvel Studios will have to walk that line carefully, as such a conflict risks too closely copying and lessening the unique dynamic between Daredevil and Jon Bernthal's Punisher.

The Punisher will be skipping out on Born Again this year, as his return is being saved for his own Disney+ Special Presentation and Spider-Man: Brand New Day, making it likely that Bullseye will serve as his replacement in Season 2. That said, due to Bullseye's past murder of Foggy Nelson, this conflict will be more personal than ever for Daredevil, not just about their opposing morals on killing.