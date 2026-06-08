Tobey Maguire Spider-Man’s Latest Avengers Doomsday Update Isn't What We Expected

Tobey Maguire's Marvel comeback as Spider-Man in Avengers: Doomsday received a surprising update (and it's not something fans expected). While Marvel Studios has yet to make an official announcement about Maguire's return in Doomsday, rumors have become rampant about his inclusion in the MCU's Multiversal crossover. This came after insider Daniel Richtman claimed in November 2025 that Maguire's Spider-Man would appear in Avengers: Doomsday, strongly hinting that he would at least have a significant role in the 2026 Marvel movie.

A new report from The Beyond Reporter posited that Tobey Maguire will have "more screen time" in Avengers: Doomsday, suggesting a larger-than-expected role in the MCU crossover event.

This is not the update fans expected, because he is an unannounced character in the movie, and recent rumors suggested he would appear only in one of Doomsday's memorable sequences involving Hugh Jackman's Wolverine.

Sony Pictures

Official Avengers: Doomsday art, shared by Doctor Doom actor Robert Downey Jr. in April 2026, revealed a sneaky Easter egg featuring a Spider-Man reference, strongly implying that a version of Marvel's webslinger will appear in the movie.

While many are expecting the Spider-Man Variant to be Tom Holland's version, this wave of reports about Maguire's version of the Marvel hero suggests he will be the one to appear in Doomsday.

In September 2025, a fan spotted Tobey Maguire in London while the cast and crew of Avengers: Doomsday were filming there, sparking speculation that the rumors about the actor's involvement were indeed true. It's also worth noting that production for Doomsday wrapped later that month.

Avengers: Doomsday is still undergoing reshoots this month, and Tobey Maguire could be part of this return to production to expand his role in the movie, leading to more screen time and, possibly, a potential faceoff with Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to premiere in theaters on December 18.

Tobey Maguire's Expanded Role In Avengers: Doomsday Could Explain His MCU Future

Marvel Studios

The Beyond Reporter's new report about Tobey Maguire's expanded role in Avengers: Doomsday makes sense, considering past rumors about his substantial involvement in the follow-up, Avengers: Secret Wars.

It's possible that Marvel Studios found a way to give him more to do, so Doomsday's story could connect more directly to Secret Wars, allowing Maguire's Spider-Man to serve as a potential bridge between the two films. There is also a chance that his added screen time could be revealed in Doomsday's post-credits scene, confirming his major role in the Multiverse Saga's closing movie.

By giving Maguire a more prominent role in Avengers: Doomsday, it offers a chance for the film to provide meaningful closure for his version of Spider-Man in the broader Multiverse Saga, especially after his memorable return alongside Andrew Garfield in 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home.

It's only fitting for Tobey Maguire to have a meaningful role in Doomsday, as it aligns with Marvel Studios' strategy of using legacy characters (like the X-Men) to drive emotional stakes in the film's incursion-heavy plot.

Still, it's worth noting that everything remains unconfirmed speculation for Maguire's return in Doomsday, but this should be enough to fuel anticipation for the MCU's largest crossover later this year.