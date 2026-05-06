Daredevil Born Again Season 2 Finale Lays The Groundwork For the MCU’s Dark Avengers With Bullseye & Luke Cage

Naturally, the focus of Daredevil: Born Again Season 2's finale is the conflict between Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk. The rivals can't seem to quit each other, and New York City falls apart as a result. In the background, though, another plot thread grows that has major implications not only for the Disney+ series but the MCU as a whole, as it potentially teases the birth of yet another Avengers team.

Throughout Born Again's sophomore outing, Benjamin Poindexter, aka Bullseye, works to redeem himself. He didn't appreciate how Vanessa Fisk manipulated him into killing Foggy Nelson and landing in jail, so he takes her off the board for good. However, Matt doesn't think killing the mayor's wife will save Bullseye's soul. Instead, Daredevil sends his old enemy on another mission: saving the governor of New York.

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Bullseye passes his test with flying colors. But he doesn't head for greener pastures in the Season 2 finale. The last fans see of Bullseye, he's taking a flight none other than Mr. Charles, who's been a thorn in everyone's side this season.

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Of course, Charles' big claim to fame is bringing Jessica Jones back into the fold by attacking her at her home and recruiting her husband, Luke Cage, for his shady business.

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While Charles keeps his real agenda close to the vest, Jessica reveals that he's not stopping with Luke and actively searching for superpowered individuals. That's something his boss, MCU frequent flyer Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, also knows a thing or two about.

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Without outright confirming it, Born Again teases that another metahuman team is about to assemble. The easy theory is that it's just another version of the Thunderbolts, ready to fight only for themselves and whoever's cutting the biggest check. However, Charles and Valentina may have something else in mind for their new toys, especially if the comics are anything to go on.

Valentina Allegra de Fontaine Could Be Preparing To Unleash The Dark Avengers On The MCU

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Valentina spent the entirety of Thunderbolts* trying to save her own skin. The government was ready to expose her illegal schemes, and only something huge could throw it off the scent. That's where the Thunderbolts came in. After protecting NYC from The Void, the former freelance mercenaries were introduced to the world as the New Avengers. Unfortunately, Valentina's win was short-lived, as Yelena Belova made it clear she was working for them, not the other way around.

Clearly, Valentina isn't someone who's willing to pass the baton. With that in mind, her next logical move would be to set up a failsafe by building a team capable of standing against the New Avengers or anyone else who gets in her way.

Despite never appearing in the movies, Luke and Bullseye are no slouches, being as formidable as anyone on the New Avengers not named Sentry. And that's not all the two Netflix-born characters have in common.

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In the pages of Marvel Comics, Norman Osborn filled a power vacuum by forming the Dark Avengers, made up of former villains. Bullseye earned a spot on the initial roster, dressing up as Hawkeye to put the public's mind at ease. Norman couldn't keep a lid on the situation, though, and the Dark Avengers were eventually disbanded after a failed siege on New Asgard.

Years later, Luke volunteered to watch over a new iteration of the team. His tenure as the Dark Avengers' leader wasn't particularly notable, but the MCU could make up for that by handing him the keys. After all, it's hard to imagine Luke taking orders from Bullseye or any other anti-hero that wants to learn the value of teamwork.

It could take years to learn what Charles and Valentina are actually up to, since the MCU isn't quick about paying off teases these days. But Born Again Season 3 is sure to peel back the curtain a bit, with Luke already confirmed to appear alongside Jessica and his fellow Hero for Hire, Danny Rand.

And if the Dark Avengers are in the cards for Luke and Bullseye, there's a good chance they join the growing list of Netflix characters to make the jump to the big screen, getting to share the stage with the likes of Daredevil and Punisher.