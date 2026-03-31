Daredevil: Born Again Season 2’s MCU Timeline Placement Has 5 Major Implications

The big reveal about Daredevil: Born Again Season 2's timeline placement carries significant implications, including Valentina Allegra de Fontaine's new status and the New Avengers' presence in New York. Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is set during Mayor Wilson Fisk's hostile takeover of New York, as he enforces Martial Law and pushes his Anti-Vigilante Task Force to use brutality in what appears to be a lawless society.

Marvel Studios officially confirmed that Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 takes place after Thunderbolts* but before Wonder Man. Daredevil: Born Again showrunner Dario Scardapane revealed that the show's sophomore run picks up six months after the events of Season 1, meaning it is still set in 2027, around the middle to late part of the year.

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Several game-changing events have occurred in the MCU around this time, and some of them happened in New York, the same location where Mayor Fisk and Matt Murdock are currently engaged in a brutal back-and-forth for control of the city.

Here is a quick overview of the timeline placement of Daredevil: Born Again Season 2:

Daredevil: Born Again S1

Captain America: Brave New World

Thunderbolts*

The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Daredevil: Born Again S2

Wonder Man

Every Major Timeline Implication Tied to Daredevil: Born Again Season 2

After The Void’s attack on NYC

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The Void's attack in New York in Thunderbolts* affected everyone within the vicinity of the city, consuming souls across Manhattan and placing everyone in a trauma-filled pocket dimension. This means that the likes of Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk also experienced their own mental shame room, with both of them reliving their worst traumas over and over again.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 has yet to reference the Void's attack, but it's reasonable to assume that the cast of characters of the series were forever changed by this climactic attack (whether they want to admit it or not).

While the newly formed Thunderbolts team managed to stop the Void's attack, the damage has been done, and this could be one of the reasons why Mayor Fisk is as brutal as ever, because he could've been forced to relive his childhood abuse from his father.

Val No Longer In Control Of The Thunderbolts

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At the end of Thunderbolts*, Yelena and the rest of the team turned the tables on Valentina Allegra de Fontaine by telling her, "We own you now," using her as leverage instead of turning her in.

Given that the team now holds the power in their relationship, Val seems to be finding ways to get back at them, leaning on someone like Mr. Charles to strengthen her partnership with Mayor Fisk as her backup plan to avoid a major downfall/

Some have theorized that Mr. Charles and other important recruiters from around the globe are working for Val to find and recruit enhanced individuals to oppose the New Avengers when the time comes.

New Avengers exist and are based in NYC

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At the end of Thunderbolts*, Val announced that Yelena's team is now branded as the New Avengers, meaning that they are now an established presence in the world.

However, some would argue that the New Avengers could've easily joined Daredevil and his army to stop Mayor Fisk and his forces if Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is truly set after Thunderbolts*. It's possible the New Avengers are dealing with other major threats amid the ongoing rivalry between Daredevil and Fisk, which plays out on the street level.

Moreover, not everyone is a fan of the New Avengers, and they could have unanimously decided to focus on large-scale threats rather than help Daredevil, because they knew he and his army could handle Fisk's regime.

Avengers Tower is now the Watch Tower

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A glimpse of the Avengers Tower can be seen in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, Episode 1, and the show's timeline placement confirmed that the former Stark Tower is now the Watch Tower at this point in the MCU.

The Watch Tower was initially renovated for O.X.E., Val's private black ops company, but the New Avengers' rebranding made it their base of operations now.

It's possible that some members of the New Avengers (likely Bob) are present inside the Watch Tower while the team goes on missions. There is also a chance that Bob may have witnessed the brutality of the Anti-Vigilante Task Force, but he has no choice but to stand and watch.

Before DODC’s Prisoner Quota

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Wonder Man established that the Department of Damage Control (DODC) was under a prisoner quota to detain superpowered individuals. Daredevil: Born Again Season 2's placement means that the chaos happening in New York happened right before this quota was established for the DODC.

While there is no connection between the DODC and Kingpin’s AVTF (that we know of), the similarities between what both are doing around the same time in the MCU are notable. The DODC could have gained some intel from the AVTF on the enhanced individuals (Fisk knows Spider-Man exists), ultimately leading to their heavy presence in New York by the time of the events of Spider-Man: Brand New Day.