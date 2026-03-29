Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Just Confirmed a Dark Theory About New Avengers Villain

Fans have confirmation about a dark theory surrounding a major Avengers villain and one of Daredevil: Born Again's newest characters in Season 2. Finally tying more closely than ever to the greater MCU, Born Again is helping expand the borders of Marvel Studios' story to new heights in its two seasons. This only continues in the latest episode, which teases a malicious partnership brewing outside of Hell's Kitchen.

Daredevil: Born Again showrunner Dario Scardapane confirmed a dark connection developing between Matthew Lillard's mysterious Mr. Charles and Julia Louis-Dreyfus's Contessa Valentina Allegra di Fontaine. Speaking with The Wrap, he noted wanting "to put Mr. Charles in that world" and connect these two characters, hoping to expand on this universe through crossovers such as this one:

"We wanted to put Mr. Charles in that world. We wanted to kind of connect those two. Her showing up in our world would be the best, but a lot of the times, we’re siloed in this, you know, pretty rich world of characters and where those crossovers are."

Marvel Television

This quote confirms that Val and Mr. Charles are working closely together towards nefarious means. While it is unclear if Mr. Charles has any connection with the New Avengers (who Val formed publicly at the end of Thunderbolts*), he may have some influence alongside her with that group by the end of Born Again.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is the second live-action Disney+ release for the MCU in Phase 6, coming a year after its first season. Starring Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio, Deborah Ann Woll, Krysten Ritter, and Matthew Lillard, the series picks up with New York City under martial law as Matt Murdock works to form a team and dive back into training as Daredevil to fight back against Wilson Fisk. New episodes of Daredevil: Born Again premiere on Tuesdays at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET.

Val's Potential Impact on the Greater MCU

Marvel Studios

While Val's next MCU appearance is still unconfirmed, she still plays quite an important role in the greater MCU. Due to her continuing role as the director of the CIA, while she still potentially works with her OXE company, her influence is sure to be no small factor in the future of the Marvel universe, especially from a ground-level perspective.

Thus far, Val's appearances in the MCU include The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Black Widow, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, outside of her key role in Thunderbolts*. Fans have also seen her slowly work her way up the political food chain, now working to rub shoulders with powerful players like Wilson Fisk, who still operates as the mayor of New York.

Later movies may show her becoming even more powerful in her fight to control heroes, which may include her having an influence on public opinion when characters like the X-Men come into play.

Once fans know where and when she will be back in action, her intentions should become clearer, although it seems abundantly evident right now that she is going to spell trouble for plenty of heroes soon.