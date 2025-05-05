Although one of Thunderbolts*' biggest stars told fans they will not be in Avengers: Doomsday, more Marvel projects are on the horizon. Marvel provided quite the surprise by confirming multiple Thunderbolts* cast members for roles in the fifth Avengers film, but it is common knowledge that the cast list is far from complete as filming commences.

Thunderbolts* star Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Valentina Allegra de Fontaine) said she will not be in Avengers: Doomsday. Thus far, Val has been in four MCU projects since 2021, and her tenure in the greater Marvel world appears to be far from done after making her presence felt in the last Phase 5 movie.

Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Kimmel asked Louis-Dreyfus if she would be in Doomsday, to which she replied, "I'm not gonna be in that movie." However, she added that she's "very happy to be a part of the Marvel universe" and held back from saying anything that could get her in trouble:

Kimmel: "Will you be in the new 'Avengers' movie?" Louis-Dreyfus: '"Doomsday?'" Kimmel: "'Doomsday,' yeah." Louis-Dreyfus: "Well, no, I'm not gonna be in that movie, but I'm very happy to be a part of the Marvel universe, and I'm not allowed to say anything beyond that."

Louis-Dreyfus is taking on her fourth appearance as Val in Thunderbolts* after last playing a small supporting role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Previously, she had a cameo in 2021's Black Widow after debuting in 2021's The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney+.

As the director of the CIA, Val will be key in bringing together a unique team of antiheroes as part of a larger mission. She will be joined by Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova), Sebastian Stan (Winter Solider), Wyatt Russell (U.S. Agent), Hannah John-Kamen (Ghost), Olga Kurylenko (Taskmaster), David Harbour (Red Guardian), and Lewis Pullman (Sentry). Thunderbolts* is now playing in theaters worldwide.

Where Will Val Appear in the MCU After Thunderbolts?

Marvel Studios

Warning - The rest of this article contains spoilers for Thunderbolts*.

For now, Louis-Dreyfus was not announced as one of the first 27 cast members confirmed for roles in 2026's Avengers: Doomsday. However, considering where she ends up in Thunderbolts*, her story is far from over.

Along with being the director of the CIA, Val ends this film by assembling the self-named Thunderbolts as the New Avengers in an impromptu press conference in the streets of New York. Although she is not currently on Doomsday's cast list, she could eventually wind up there due to her connection to this new team, as they are seen still working out their kinks in Thunderbolts*' second post-credits scene.

From there, fans will have to wait for more news on where the MCU is going from a street-level perspective. While Thunderbolts* took a break from Multiverse-based stories, Phase 6 is already confirmed to go heavily into adventures featuring characters from other universes.

As for where Val could show up next, she could end up being a later addition to Doomsday once the cast is fully revealed, especially with the entire surviving Thunderbolts* cast already included. Outside of that film, unannounced movies like Black Panther 3 or Armor Wars could also have a place for her in the story, but there is still much to be worked out for the MCU's street-level future.

Given Val's power and her desire to benefit from the publicity from her Avengers-based stunt, fans can expect her to cause plenty of mayhem moving forward.