Avengers: Doomsday Confirmed to Include 6 MCU Disney+ Characters

Avengers: Doomsday has a sizeable roster of heroes attached, including some characters who made their MCU debuts in Disney+ series.

Avengers: Doomsday will be the first major crossover movie since Disney+ launched, allowing the MCU to spread its content across feature films and television. Marvel Studios has used Disney+ to introduce many new MCU heroes, and some of them will have the chance to shine in the studio's next blockbuster movie.

MCU Disney+ Heroes Who Will Appear in Avengers: Doomsday

Joaquin Torres/Falcon

Joaquin Torres debuted as the new Falcon just recently in Captain America: Brave New World, alongside his friend and mentor Sam Wilson (aka the new Captain America).

However, before his big-screen appearance, Danny Ramirez played the character in Disney+'s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, where he played Torres in five episodes.

Now, Falcon is being called up to the big leagues, with the Avengers: Doomsday cast list confirming that Ramirez will reprise his role as Torres in the superhero crossover film.

John Walker/U.S. Agent

Another character who made their first MCU appearance in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is the antihero John Walker (Wyatt Russell), who becomes known as U.S. Agent.

Walker is initially introduced as the U.S. government's chosen replacement for Steve Rogers' Captain America, despite Rogers personally giving the shield to his friend Sam. Ultimately, Walker isn't able to uphold the ideals of Captain America and is stripped of his title after a shocking event.

Walker was not left entirely in the cold, however, and will next be seen as part of Valentina Allegra de Fontaine's antihero team in Thunderbolts*, before then joining the fray in Avengers 5.

Yelena Belova

Several MCU characters on the Avengers: Doomsday roster have also appeared in Disney+ projects outside of their Marvel movies. One of these is Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Natasha Romanoff's adoptive sister, who was introduced in Black Widow.

After she was freed from the Red Room, Yelena dedicated years to freeing others from Dreykov's control, before she vanished in the blip and returned to learn her sister had died in the fight against Thanos.

This led to Yelena taking an assignment from Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, which falsely pitted her against Clint Barton in Hawkeye for the murder of her sister. After learning the truth of this situation, Yelena became an assassin for hire, which is where things will pick up with her in Thunderbolts*, before Avengers: Doomsday.

Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier

Sebastian Stan has already achieved an impressive MCU milestone as Bucky Barnes, and his journey as the character has also taken him to the streaming side of Marvel in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

The story of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier dealt with Captain America's legacy, and with Bucky being such a close friend of Steve Rogers, it only made sense for him to be a part of that. Stan's run as the Winter Soldier isn't coming to an end any time soon with the actor set to appear on the big-screen in Thunderbolts* and the next Avengers.

Sam Wilson/Captain America

Anthony Mackie first appeared as Sam Wilson in Captain America: The Winter Soldier but has also spent some time in Marvel's Disney+ universe, leading The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Wilson's journey in his Disney+ series saw him transition from the Falcon into Captain America, which enabled him to lead his own movie in Captain America: Brave New World. His next challenge will be as a prospective leader of the Avengers in Doomsday.

Loki

After several notable appearances as the God of Mischief in the Thor movies, Disney+ allowed Tom Hiddleston to lead his own show in Loki. The series was responsible for introducing several important concepts to the MCU, including the Time Variance Authority (TVA) and the intricacies of the Multiverse.

The end of Loki Season 2 left Hiddleston's character with an important new role as the God of Stories, and his inclusion in Avengers: Doomsday hints at big things for Marvel's Multiverse.

Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled for release on May 1, 2026.