Anthony Mackie Shuts Down Avengers 5 Captain America Theory

In a recent interview, Anthony Mackie (Captain America) debunked a popular fan theory about his character's role in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

Despite it being more than two years away, the fifth installment in the Avengers franchise is a highly anticipated project, with much speculation and theorizing surrounding it.

Even current MCU stars are getting in on the speculation, like when Jonathan Majors expressed his desire to see Robert Downey Jr. in the 2025 film.

Anthony Mackie Debunks Potential Plot Point

Marvel Studios

In the latest issue of Empire Magazine, Anthony Mackie addressed whether he expects to see Sam Wilson (Captain America) leading the next wave of Avengers in 2025's Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, a popular fan theory considering how Wilson has been the Avengers' top commander in some recent comic runs.

Mackie explained Sam's lack of superpowers "might cause an issue when you go fight somebody like Thanos:"

Interviewer: "When the Avengers come back, they’ll need a leader. Do you think that Sam Wilson could be that guy?" Mackie: "Sam is the only character without superpowers. He’s just a regular dude hanging out with a bunch of weirdos. Being from New Orleans, I’ve been in a few fights. And heart and charisma never helped me in a fight. That usually just got me beat up. So that might cause an issue when you go fight somebody like Thanos."

In a past interview, Mackie emphasized this point, saying that Sam is "a regular guy who just happened to become an Avenger," and that he "love[s] the idea of him moving through life as Captain America:"

"Remember, he's a counselor and he's a regular guy who just happened to become an Avenger. There's no superpowers, there's no super-suit, there's no super-serum. He's just a guy. I love the idea of him moving through life as Captain America, as someone who brings peace and change instead of destruction and physical force."

MCU producer Nate Moore agreed, saying "he's a guy with wings and a shield, but he is a guy:"

"I think, he's not Steve Rogers and I think that's a good thing... Because to me, this new Cap is Rocky. He's going to be the underdog in any situation. He's not a super soldier. He's not a hundred years old. He doesn't have the Avengers. What happens with this guy who announces publicly kind of, without the support, 'I'm new Captain America.' What happens next? I think is fascinating because he's a guy. He's a guy with wings and a shield, but he is a guy."

So Who Will Lead the Avengers?

If Sam isn't going to fill the leadership vacancy in the Avengers, another hero will have to step up. Luckily, there is a plethora of options for the MCU to pick from.

This May, Captain Marvel will be leading a new roster of Avengers on the comics page — including Sam Wilson. Perhaps in another moment of MCU and Marvel Comics synergy, Captain Marvel will take up that role in Avengers 5.

Or, given the Multiverse focus, Doctor Strange or the Scarlet Witch will step up into the role, as they are arguably the most well-versed in how the Multiverse works, following Doctor Strange in The Multiverse of Madness.

Or, by seniority alone, Thor, Hulk, or Hawkeye will take on leading the team, being the longest-lasting members still active.

Whoever ends up leading the Avengers moving forward, fans will have a lot to enjoy when Avengers: The Kang Dynasty hits theaters on May 2, 2025.