Marvel Announces New Avengers Lineup for Latest 2023 Run

A new lineup of Avengers has been announced for a comic run beginning in May 2023, and the roster is full of heavy hitters.
A New Creative Team and Avengers Team
Beginning in May 2023 and celebrating the Avengers team's 60th anniversary, a new run of the Avengers comic will begin behind the creative team of Jed Mackay and C.F. Villa.
Mackay and Villa's run will see a new roster for the team following the events of Jason Aaron's current crossover, Avengers Assemble. The team, described by Marvel as consisting "of some of Marvel’s greatest icons" will include:
- Captain Marvel (Carol Danvers) — Team Leader
- Iron Man (Tony Stark)
- Thor (Thor Odinson)
- Captain America (Sam Wilson)
- Black Panther (T'Challa)
- Scarlet Witch (Wanda Maximoff)
- Vision
According to the announcement from Marvel, the team will be "gifted with knowledge of THE TRIBULATION EVENTS," which are described as "grand-scale disasters that will spark upheaval throughout the known universe."
