Marvel Announces New Avengers Lineup for Latest 2023 Run

Marvel Avengers comics new lineup
By Gillian Blum Posted:

A new lineup of Avengers has been announced for a comic run beginning in May 2023, and the roster is full of heavy hitters.

A New Creative Team and Avengers Team

Beginning in May 2023 and celebrating the Avengers team's 60th anniversary, a new run of the Avengers comic will begin behind the creative team of Jed Mackay and C.F. Villa.

A comics cover reading
Marvel Comics

Mackay and Villa's run will see a new roster for the team following the events of Jason Aaron's current crossover, Avengers Assemble. The team, described by Marvel as consisting "of some of Marvel’s greatest icons" will include:

  • Captain Marvel (Carol Danvers) — Team Leader
  • Iron Man (Tony Stark)
  • Thor (Thor Odinson)
  • Captain America (Sam Wilson)
  • Black Panther (T'Challa)
  • Scarlet Witch (Wanda Maximoff)
  • Vision

According to the announcement from Marvel, the team will be "gifted with knowledge of THE TRIBULATION EVENTS," which are described as "grand-scale disasters that will spark upheaval throughout the known universe."

