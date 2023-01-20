Marvel Announces New Avengers Lineup for Latest 2023 Run

A new lineup of Avengers has been announced for a comic run beginning in May 2023, and the roster is full of heavy hitters.

A New Creative Team and Avengers Team

Beginning in May 2023 and celebrating the Avengers team's 60th anniversary, a new run of the Avengers comic will begin behind the creative team of Jed Mackay and C.F. Villa.

Marvel Comics

Mackay and Villa's run will see a new roster for the team following the events of Jason Aaron's current crossover, Avengers Assemble. The team, described by Marvel as consisting "of some of Marvel’s greatest icons" will include:

Captain Marvel (Carol Danvers) — Team Leader

Iron Man (Tony Stark)

Thor (Thor Odinson)

Captain America (Sam Wilson)

Black Panther (T'Challa)

Scarlet Witch (Wanda Maximoff)

Vision

According to the announcement from Marvel, the team will be "gifted with knowledge of THE TRIBULATION EVENTS," which are described as "grand-scale disasters that will spark upheaval throughout the known universe."

This story is developing. Check back for updates!