Marvel Studios Officially Places Daredevil Born Again Season 2 On The MCU Timeline

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2's confirmed placement in the MCU timeline provides further context on what already happened in New York during Mayor Fisk's sinister regime. Daredevil: Born Again Season 1 made a major leap as it effectively integrated Marvel's Netflix shows into the mainline MCU, with showrunner Dario Scarpadane confirming in March 2025 that the series is set exactly seven years after the events of Daredevil Season 3. Following the tragic aftermath of Foggy's death in the cold open of Episode 1, set in late 2025, Season 1 ended around March or early April 2027, at the height of Mayor Wilson Fisk's enforcement of Martial Law in New York.

Marvel's official MCU timeline site confirmed that Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 takes place after Thunderbolts* but before Wonder Man. This new update carries significant timeline implications for the MCU's Phase 6 slate and beyond.

Daredevil: Born Again S1

Captain America: Brave New World

Thunderbolts*

The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Daredevil: Born Again S2

Wonder Man

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is confirmed to take place six months after Mayor Fisk's Martial Law announcement in New York, meaning the events still occur in 2027, possibly in mid September or October.

Marvel Studios

Captain America: Brave New World began in November 2026, two years after the events of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Meanwhile, the game-changing events of Thunderbolts* took place in the latter half of 2027, with the movie's post-credits scene revealing a 14-month time jump that pushes it into late 2028 or early 2029, leading into Avengers: Doomsday.

The events of The Fantastic Four: First Steps take place in its own universe, Earth-828, and are confirmed to be set in 1964. The film's mid-credits scene jumped forward four years, meaning it was 1968 when Doctor Doom arrived at the Baxter Building to take Franklin Richards.

Wonder Man's MCU timeline placement is confirmed to be in January 2026, after Trevor Slattery casually mentioned he had been 13 years sober (the events of Iron Man 3 took place in 2013).

However, given the lengthy production of the Wonder Man reboot and the shenanigans of Simon Williams and Trevor Slattery against the Department of Damage Control, it is believed that the finale takes place between the 14-month time jump between Thunderbolts* and Avengers: Doomsday.

The Direct

The full MCU timeline, as found on the official Marvel website (with Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 included), can be seen below:

Captain America: The First Avenger

One Shot - Agent Carter

Captain Marvel

Iron Man

Iron Man 2

The Incredible Hulk

One Shot - A Funny Thing That Happened on the Way to Thor's Hammer

Thor

One Shot - The Consultant

The Avengers

One Shot - Item 47

Thor: The Dark World

Iron Man 3

One Shot - All Hail the King

Captain America: The Winter Soldier

Guardians of the Galaxy

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

I Am Groot

Daredevil

Jessica Jones

Avengers: Age of Ultron

Ant-Man

Luke Cage

Iron Fist

The Defenders

Captain America: Civil War

Black Widow

Black Panther

The Punisher

Spider-Man: Homecoming

Doctor Strange

Thor: Ragnarok

Ant-Man and the Wasp

Avengers: Infinity War

Avengers: Endgame

Loki

What If...?

Marvel Zombies

WandaVision

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Spider-Man: Far From Home

Eternals

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Hawkeye

Moon Knight

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Echo

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

Ms. Marvel

Thor: Love and Thunder

Ironheart

Werewolf by Night

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Secret Invasion

The Marvels

Deadpool & Wolverine

Agatha All Along

Daredevil: Born Again

Captain America: Brave New World

Thunderbolts*

The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2

Wonder Man

New episodes of Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 premiere every Tuesday on Disney+ at 9 p.m. ET.

Explaining The Timeline Implications of Daredevil: Born Again Season 2

Marvel Television

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2's latest timeline reveal confirmed that the Void's attack on New York City in Thunderbolts* had already happened, and it actually occurred during Mayor Fisk's term.

This means that the core characters of the series, including Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk, experienced their own mental shame rooms when the Void engulfed New York with darkness while the New Avengers were trying to help Bob escape (read more about what Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio told The Direct about Murdock and Fisk's shame rooms here).

The fact that Born Again Season 2 is set after Thunderbolts* also means that Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Val) would not be in control of the New Avengers anymore. However, the fact that Mr. Charles is present in New York and Val seems to still be pulling the strings from behind in Season 2, Episode 1 suggests that she still has an overarching power in the government, which could have massive ramifications in the MCU's street-level department.

Given that the Avengers Tower was briefly spotted in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, Episode 1, it's possible that the New Avengers are on the verge of making it their headquarters, but they have yet to officially "move in" due to the ongoing conflict with Mayor Fisk and his Anti-Vigilante Task Force.

It's worth noting that Thunderbolts' post-credits scene confirmed that the Avengers Tower is their base of operations, so they could likely move in once Daredevil and his allies resolve the glaring Fisk issue.