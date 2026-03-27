Marvel Studios Officially Places Daredevil Born Again Season 2 On The MCU Timeline

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2's confirmed placement in the MCU timeline provides further context on what already happened in New York during Mayor Fisk's sinister regime. Daredevil: Born Again Season 1 made a major leap as it effectively integrated Marvel's Netflix shows into the mainline MCU, with showrunner Dario Scarpadane confirming in March 2025 that the series is set exactly seven years after the events of Daredevil Season 3. Following the tragic aftermath of Foggy's death in the cold open of Episode 1, set in late 2025, Season 1 ended around March or early April 2027, at the height of Mayor Wilson Fisk's enforcement of Martial Law in New York.
Marvel's official MCU timeline site confirmed that Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 takes place after Thunderbolts* but before Wonder Man. This new update carries significant timeline implications for the MCU's Phase 6 slate and beyond.
- Daredevil: Born Again S1
- Captain America: Brave New World
- Thunderbolts*
- The Fantastic Four: First Steps
- Daredevil: Born Again S2
- Wonder Man
Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is confirmed to take place six months after Mayor Fisk's Martial Law announcement in New York, meaning the events still occur in 2027, possibly in mid September or October.
Captain America: Brave New World began in November 2026, two years after the events of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Meanwhile, the game-changing events of Thunderbolts* took place in the latter half of 2027, with the movie's post-credits scene revealing a 14-month time jump that pushes it into late 2028 or early 2029, leading into Avengers: Doomsday.
The events of The Fantastic Four: First Steps take place in its own universe, Earth-828, and are confirmed to be set in 1964. The film's mid-credits scene jumped forward four years, meaning it was 1968 when Doctor Doom arrived at the Baxter Building to take Franklin Richards.
Wonder Man's MCU timeline placement is confirmed to be in January 2026, after Trevor Slattery casually mentioned he had been 13 years sober (the events of Iron Man 3 took place in 2013).
However, given the lengthy production of the Wonder Man reboot and the shenanigans of Simon Williams and Trevor Slattery against the Department of Damage Control, it is believed that the finale takes place between the 14-month time jump between Thunderbolts* and Avengers: Doomsday.
The full MCU timeline, as found on the official Marvel website (with Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 included), can be seen below:
- Captain America: The First Avenger
- One Shot - Agent Carter
- Captain Marvel
- Iron Man
- Iron Man 2
- The Incredible Hulk
- One Shot - A Funny Thing That Happened on the Way to Thor's Hammer
- Thor
- One Shot - The Consultant
- The Avengers
- One Shot - Item 47
- Thor: The Dark World
- Iron Man 3
- One Shot - All Hail the King
- Captain America: The Winter Soldier
- Guardians of the Galaxy
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
- I Am Groot
- Daredevil
- Jessica Jones
- Avengers: Age of Ultron
- Ant-Man
- Luke Cage
- Iron Fist
- The Defenders
- Captain America: Civil War
- Black Widow
- Black Panther
- The Punisher
- Spider-Man: Homecoming
- Doctor Strange
- Thor: Ragnarok
- Ant-Man and the Wasp
- Avengers: Infinity War
- Avengers: Endgame
- Loki
- What If...?
- Marvel Zombies
- WandaVision
- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
- The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
- Spider-Man: Far From Home
- Eternals
- Spider-Man: No Way Home
- Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
- Hawkeye
- Moon Knight
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Echo
- She-Hulk: Attorney at Law
- Ms. Marvel
- Thor: Love and Thunder
- Ironheart
- Werewolf by Night
- The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special
- Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- Secret Invasion
- The Marvels
- Deadpool & Wolverine
- Agatha All Along
- Daredevil: Born Again
- Captain America: Brave New World
- Thunderbolts*
- The Fantastic Four: First Steps
- Daredevil: Born Again Season 2
- Wonder Man
New episodes of Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 premiere every Tuesday on Disney+ at 9 p.m. ET.
Explaining The Timeline Implications of Daredevil: Born Again Season 2
Daredevil: Born Again Season 2's latest timeline reveal confirmed that the Void's attack on New York City in Thunderbolts* had already happened, and it actually occurred during Mayor Fisk's term.
This means that the core characters of the series, including Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk, experienced their own mental shame rooms when the Void engulfed New York with darkness while the New Avengers were trying to help Bob escape (read more about what Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio told The Direct about Murdock and Fisk's shame rooms here).
The fact that Born Again Season 2 is set after Thunderbolts* also means that Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Val) would not be in control of the New Avengers anymore. However, the fact that Mr. Charles is present in New York and Val seems to still be pulling the strings from behind in Season 2, Episode 1 suggests that she still has an overarching power in the government, which could have massive ramifications in the MCU's street-level department.
Given that the Avengers Tower was briefly spotted in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, Episode 1, it's possible that the New Avengers are on the verge of making it their headquarters, but they have yet to officially "move in" due to the ongoing conflict with Mayor Fisk and his Anti-Vigilante Task Force.
It's worth noting that Thunderbolts' post-credits scene confirmed that the Avengers Tower is their base of operations, so they could likely move in once Daredevil and his allies resolve the glaring Fisk issue.