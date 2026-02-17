Marvel Studios Unveils the 1st MCU Project Set After 'Fantastic Four: First Steps'

The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduced Marvel’s First Family to the MCU through an alternate Earth-828 set in 1964. The film largely kept its distance from the Sacred Timeline until its mid-credits scene, which jumped forward four years to reveal Doctor Doom’s first appearance.

That four-year time jump places the mid-credits scene in 1968 within Earth-828’s timeline. Marvel Studios confirmed in promotional material that Wonder Man takes place around January 2026 on the Sacred Timeline, making it the first confirmed project chronologically after the Fantastic Four mid-credits scene, aside from Avengers: Doomsday.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps concluded with Marvel’s First Family defeating Galactus and saving their world. The film primarily occurred in 1964, showing the team at the height of their powers as beloved heroes on Earth-828.

However, the mid-credits scene jumped ahead four years. Sue Storm reads to her and Reed Richards’ four-year-old son, Franklin, in the Baxter Building. The scene appears peaceful until Doctor Doom enters the room, sitting beside Franklin, while Sue steps away to grab another book. Franklin holds Doom’s metal mask while the villain wears his signature green hood. The scene ends before revealing Robert Downey Jr.’s face, leaving his transformation into the MCU’s next major threat shrouded in mystery.

This four-year jump places the mid-credits scene in 1968 within Earth-828’s retro-futuristic timeline. However, the scene’s significance extends beyond its local context. Director Matt Shakman and Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige confirmed the Fantastic Four crossover to Earth-616 for Avengers: Doomsday, meaning this 1968 scene establishes where the team exists before making that journey.

How Wonder Man Connects To Fantastic Four

Wonder Man, beginning in January 2026, positions it chronologically after The Fantastic Four: First Steps mid-credits scene. While the two projects occur on different Earths with separate timelines, their relationship matters to the larger MCU narrative structure.

The Fantastic Four primarily takes place in 1964 on Earth-828. Its mid-credits scene advances to 1968. Wonder Man occurs in 2026 on Earth-616. These dates seem disconnected until considering how Marvel Studios structures its Multiverse Saga.

Disney+ placed The Fantastic Four: First Steps at the final position on the MCU Complete Timeline when the film hit the streaming service. This placement prioritizes the content’s relationship to the Multiverse Saga over its internal chronological setting.

Marvel Studios treats Fantastic Four not as a 1960s period piece but as the most crucial foundational event before Avengers: Doomsday. The film introduces the parallel-Earth hero team confirmed to cross over into the main timeline.

This makes Wonder Man the first Sacred Timeline project released after audiences learned that Doctor Doom entered the Fantastic Four’s lives. While Simon Williams never encounters Doom or the Fantastic Four in his series, the timeline placement establishes the larger context surrounding his story.

It's also worth noting that Simon's story happens before Avengers: Doomsday, which arrives in theaters on December 18. The film follows The Fantastic Four: First Steps by five months and Wonder Man by 11 months in real-world release dates.

Within the MCU timeline, Doomsday takes place in late 2027. This puts it after Wonder Man’s conclusion but before substantial time passes on Earth-616. The Fantastic Four jump from their 1968 to Earth-616’s 2027, adding to the multiverse shenanigans that define the film.

The gap between Wonder Man and Doomsday is not too big; a few projects bridge the gap between the Disney+ series and Doomsday. Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 arrives in March 2026, overlapping with the early portion of Simon Williams’ journey, and Spider-Man: Brand New Day follows in July 2026.

Marvel Studios deliberately structured Phase 6 to narrow its focus. Kevin Feige called it "the most focused phase" after Phases 4 and 5 expanded too broadly.