Wonder Man’s MCU Timeline Placement Confuses Fans, But Actually Makes Perfect Sense

Wonder Man finally joined Disney+'s MCU timeline order, and, while some fans were confused by its placement, it makes a lot of sense. Many were expecting Wonder Man to be placed earlier in the MCU timeline since production took place sometime again from April 2023 to March 2024. The plot of Wonder Man's timeline thickened on the road to release when promotional material indicated that the casting call that opens the series took place in January 2026.

Disney+ just updated its MCU Complete Timeline order following the release of Wonder Man, confirming its place as the latest project chronologically after Thunderbolts* and The Fantastic Four: First Steps as part of the Phase 6 slate.

Wonder Man's early 2026 opening is supported by the Disney+ series, where Ben Kingsley's Trevor Slattery confirms he is 13 years sober, presumably since his imprisonment after Iron Man 3. As Slattery's MCU debut took place in December 2012, the timing aligns with Wonder Man at least beginning in January 2026, but the timeline gets foggy after that.

One would assume that, depending on how smoothly production progressed, that Von Kovak's in-universe Wonder Man movie would have taken around 1.5 to two years to shoot and complete post-production, placing its premiere in 2027.

Thunderbolts* is believed to take place in the latter half of 2027, with its 14-month time jump for the post-credit scene landing in late 2028 or early 2029.

Wonder Man's placement on the MCU timeline is presumably based on when the series concludes, likely at some point between Thunderbolts* and its Avengers: Doomsday-teasing post-credit scene.

It's unclear how far after the Wonder Man premiere that Williams' adventures with the Yucca Valley with Chuck take place, but it can't be too much later, as Agent Cleary was only just presenting his "Preliminary Report" on Wonder Man's on-set destruction that was caused by the actor's ionic powers.

The full MCU timeline, as found on Disney+, can be seen below:

Captain America: The First Avenger

One Shot - Agent Carter

Captain Marvel

Iron Man

Iron Man 2

The Incredible Hulk

One Shot - A Funny Thing That Happened on the Way to Thor's Hammer

Thor

One Shot - The Consultant

The Avengers

One Shot - Item 47

Thor: The Dark World

Iron Man 3

One Shot - All Hail the King

Captain America: The Winter Soldier

Guardians of the Galaxy

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

I Am Groot

Daredevil

Jessica Jones

Avengers: Age of Ultron

Ant-Man

Luke Cage

Iron Fist

The Defenders

Captain America: Civil War

Black Widow

Black Panther

The Punisher

Spider-Man: Homecoming

Doctor Strange

Thor: Ragnarok

Ant-Man and the Wasp

Avengers: Infinity War

Avengers: Endgame

Loki

What If...?

Marvel Zombies

WandaVision

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Spider-Man: Far From Home

Eternals

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Hawkeye

Moon Knight

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Echo

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

Ms. Marvel

Thor: Love and Thunder

Ironheart

Werewolf by Night

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Secret Invasion

The Marvels

Deadpool & Wolverine

Agatha All Along

Daredevil: Born Again

Captain America: Brave New World

Thunderbolts*

The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Wonder Man

Wonder Man Takes the MCU One Step Closer to Avengers: Doomsday

Marvel Teleivision

As Wonder Man leaps through the stages of a Hollywood blockbuster's production, it, of course, spans a longer period than the average MCU project. In many ways, its timeline placement makes a lot of sense, placing it fairly current in the MCU timeline but before the Multiverse-ending events of Avengers: Doomsday.

Many were expecting Wonder Man to receive an earlier place on the MCU timeline since it was shot long ago, around the same time as chronologically earlier projects. When Echo and Ironheart faced similar delays, they were inserted further back in the Disney+ order as Phase 5 outliers that were instead set in Phase 4.

It's unclear whether Wonder Man will get renewed for Season 2 on Disney+, but the series' creative team has already revealed some story possibilities. As Marvel Television probably wouldn't be able to complete a second season before Avengers: Secret Wars unless it gets fast-tracked, a sophomore outing would interestingly be pivoting into a new, soft-rebooted MCU.