Wonder Man’s MCU Timeline Placement Confuses Fans, But Actually Makes Perfect Sense

Wonder Man finally joined Disney+'s MCU timeline order, and, while some fans were confused by its placement, it makes a lot of sense. Many were expecting Wonder Man to be placed earlier in the MCU timeline since production took place sometime again from April 2023 to March 2024. The plot of Wonder Man's timeline thickened on the road to release when promotional material indicated that the casting call that opens the series took place in January 2026.
Disney+ just updated its MCU Complete Timeline order following the release of Wonder Man, confirming its place as the latest project chronologically after Thunderbolts* and The Fantastic Four: First Steps as part of the Phase 6 slate.
Wonder Man's early 2026 opening is supported by the Disney+ series, where Ben Kingsley's Trevor Slattery confirms he is 13 years sober, presumably since his imprisonment after Iron Man 3. As Slattery's MCU debut took place in December 2012, the timing aligns with Wonder Man at least beginning in January 2026, but the timeline gets foggy after that.
One would assume that, depending on how smoothly production progressed, that Von Kovak's in-universe Wonder Man movie would have taken around 1.5 to two years to shoot and complete post-production, placing its premiere in 2027.
Thunderbolts* is believed to take place in the latter half of 2027, with its 14-month time jump for the post-credit scene landing in late 2028 or early 2029.
Wonder Man's placement on the MCU timeline is presumably based on when the series concludes, likely at some point between Thunderbolts* and its Avengers: Doomsday-teasing post-credit scene.
It's unclear how far after the Wonder Man premiere that Williams' adventures with the Yucca Valley with Chuck take place, but it can't be too much later, as Agent Cleary was only just presenting his "Preliminary Report" on Wonder Man's on-set destruction that was caused by the actor's ionic powers.
The full MCU timeline, as found on Disney+, can be seen below:
- Captain America: The First Avenger
- One Shot - Agent Carter
- Captain Marvel
- Iron Man
- Iron Man 2
- The Incredible Hulk
- One Shot - A Funny Thing That Happened on the Way to Thor's Hammer
- Thor
- One Shot - The Consultant
- The Avengers
- One Shot - Item 47
- Thor: The Dark World
- Iron Man 3
- One Shot - All Hail the King
- Captain America: The Winter Soldier
- Guardians of the Galaxy
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
- I Am Groot
- Daredevil
- Jessica Jones
- Avengers: Age of Ultron
- Ant-Man
- Luke Cage
- Iron Fist
- The Defenders
- Captain America: Civil War
- Black Widow
- Black Panther
- The Punisher
- Spider-Man: Homecoming
- Doctor Strange
- Thor: Ragnarok
- Ant-Man and the Wasp
- Avengers: Infinity War
- Avengers: Endgame
- Loki
- What If...?
- Marvel Zombies
- WandaVision
- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
- The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
- Spider-Man: Far From Home
- Eternals
- Spider-Man: No Way Home
- Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
- Hawkeye
- Moon Knight
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Echo
- She-Hulk: Attorney at Law
- Ms. Marvel
- Thor: Love and Thunder
- Ironheart
- Werewolf by Night
- The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special
- Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- Secret Invasion
- The Marvels
- Deadpool & Wolverine
- Agatha All Along
- Daredevil: Born Again
- Captain America: Brave New World
- Thunderbolts*
- The Fantastic Four: First Steps
- Wonder Man
Wonder Man Takes the MCU One Step Closer to Avengers: Doomsday
As Wonder Man leaps through the stages of a Hollywood blockbuster's production, it, of course, spans a longer period than the average MCU project. In many ways, its timeline placement makes a lot of sense, placing it fairly current in the MCU timeline but before the Multiverse-ending events of Avengers: Doomsday.
Many were expecting Wonder Man to receive an earlier place on the MCU timeline since it was shot long ago, around the same time as chronologically earlier projects. When Echo and Ironheart faced similar delays, they were inserted further back in the Disney+ order as Phase 5 outliers that were instead set in Phase 4.
It's unclear whether Wonder Man will get renewed for Season 2 on Disney+, but the series' creative team has already revealed some story possibilities. As Marvel Television probably wouldn't be able to complete a second season before Avengers: Secret Wars unless it gets fast-tracked, a sophomore outing would interestingly be pivoting into a new, soft-rebooted MCU.